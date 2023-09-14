Hassan Elkhalil Joins Exclusive Haute Lawyer Network By Haute Living

Hassan Elkhalil joins the exclusive, invite-only Haute Lawyer Network with a concentration in Business Law.
ATLANTA, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Haute Lawyer Network, well known for its exclusive and luxurious lifestyle publication Haute Living, is privileged to present Hassan Elkhalil as a member and expert in the field of business law. Haute Lawyer offers a prominent collective of leading attorneys.
The invitation-only network features only two lawyers per market. This partnership allows Haute Lawyer to connect its affluent readers with industry-leading attorneys in their area.
ABOUT HASSAN ELKHALIL
Hassan Elkhalil has practiced law for 20 years and specializes in the fields of Business, Immigration, and Criminal Law. Born in Beirut, Lebanon, Mr. Elkhalil attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, where he received his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. He then went on to receive his J.D. from John Marshall Law School, and an LL.M. in Dispute Resolution from the University of Missouri – Columbia Law School. Additionally, Mr. Elkhalil is a member of the American Bar Association and the American Immigration Lawyers Association. Fluent in Arabic, Mr. Elkhalil is extremely active in his community and participates in a variety of community, cultural, and civil rights organizations.
