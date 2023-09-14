Hassan Elkhalil Joins Exclusive Haute Lawyer Network By Haute Living

Hassan Elkhalil joins the exclusive, invite-only Haute Lawyer Network with a concentration in Business Law.

ATLANTA, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Haute Lawyer Network, well known for its exclusive and luxurious lifestyle publication Haute Living, is privileged to present Hassan Elkhalil as a member and expert in the field of business law. Haute Lawyer offers a prominent collective of leading attorneys.

The invitation-only network features only two lawyers per market. This partnership allows Haute Lawyer to connect its affluent readers with industry-leading attorneys in their area.