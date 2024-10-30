Hassan Nemazee: From Finance Mogul to Prisoner, and Now an Advocate for Justice Reform

"Hassan Nemazee's memoir is a compelling tale of his rise and fall as a Persian American prince of finance. The book has a Dickensian arc, filled with colorful characters... Readers will surely come away with one visceral lesson: Don't cook the books." Post this

However, his career took a dramatic turn in 2009 when he was arrested on bank fraud charges involving $300 million. After pleading guilty, Nemazee was sentenced to 12 years in prison, ultimately serving 8 and a half years. Released in 2019, his story became emblematic of the need for criminal justice reform—something he is now committed to supporting.

"Like every good Dickens novel, this one has a happy ending—a new life beyond prison earned through suffering and redemption," said Washington Post columnist David Ignatius. "Nemazee's memoir captures his reflections on the inner workings of U.S. politics, his personal and financial downfall, and his time in prison, shining a light on the country's broken criminal justice system."

Nemazee's release was influenced by bipartisan efforts, notably the criminal justice reform passed during the Trump administration. Today, he advocates for reform, particularly on issues affecting prisoners and those reintegrating into society.

In Persia, Politics & Prison, readers will find an inside look at white-collar crime, American-Iranian political relations, and the nuances of the U.S. penal system. Nemazee also explores the parallels between his conviction and the legal challenges facing prominent political figures today.

Beyond prison, Nemazee rebuilt his life with his wife, Nazie, whom he met while incarcerated. Now based in Miami, he dedicates his time to causes such as democracy preservation, criminal justice reform, and medical assistance for critically ill children.

Advance Praise for Persia, Politics & Prison

"Hassan Nemazee's memoir is a compelling tale of his rise and fall as a Persian American prince of finance. The book has a Dickensian arc, filled with colorful characters... Readers will surely come away with one visceral lesson: Don't cook the books." — David Ignatius, The Washington Post

Interview Opportunities:

Hassan Nemazee is available for interviews on topics such as:

• The U.S. criminal justice system and advocacy for reform

• His personal journey from wealth to imprisonment and back to family life

• Political commentary on the current climate of white-collar crime and campaign financing

About the Author

Hassan Nemazee is a former finance mogul, political fundraiser, and philanthropist. He resides in Miami with his wife, Nazie, and is deeply involved in efforts to promote political engagement within the Iranian-American community and support justice reform in the U.S. He can be contacted via his website www.hassannemazee.com. Watch a video presentation of his book on YouTube here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f_dS1s4hPRY&t=4s

