Hassan Nemazee: From Finance Mogul to Prisoner, and Now an Advocate for Justice Reform

Hassan Nemazee's New Book, "Persia, Politics & Prison: A Life in Three Parts" is a Newly Released Biography That Chronicles His Journey
Hassan Nemazee, once a prominent figure in U.S. politics and finance, shares the compelling story of his rise, fall, and subsequent redemption in his memoir Persia, Politics & Prison: A Life in Three Parts (Marmont Lane, August 15, 2024). From his privileged upbringing in an influential Persian family to his years as a top political fundraiser and businessman, and ultimately, his imprisonment for bank fraud, Nemazee reflects on a life marked by power, loss, and transformation.
A Harvard graduate and the son of international businessman Mohammed Nemazee, Hassan was forced to leave Iran after the 1979 revolution, losing much of his family's wealth. Undeterred, he rebuilt his life in the United States, becoming a key figure in Democratic political circles. He held positions such as National Finance Chair for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign and Hillary Clinton's 2008 presidential campaign. In 1999, he was nominated by the Clinton White House as the U.S. Ambassador to Argentina.
However, his career took a dramatic turn in 2009 when he was arrested on bank fraud charges involving $300 million. After pleading guilty, Nemazee was sentenced to 12 years in prison, ultimately serving 8 and a half years. Released in 2019, his story became emblematic of the need for criminal justice reform—something he is now committed to supporting.
"Like every good Dickens novel, this one has a happy ending—a new life beyond prison earned through suffering and redemption," said Washington Post columnist David Ignatius. "Nemazee's memoir captures his reflections on the inner workings of U.S. politics, his personal and financial downfall, and his time in prison, shining a light on the country's broken criminal justice system."
Nemazee's release was influenced by bipartisan efforts, notably the criminal justice reform passed during the Trump administration. Today, he advocates for reform, particularly on issues affecting prisoners and those reintegrating into society.
In Persia, Politics & Prison, readers will find an inside look at white-collar crime, American-Iranian political relations, and the nuances of the U.S. penal system. Nemazee also explores the parallels between his conviction and the legal challenges facing prominent political figures today.
Beyond prison, Nemazee rebuilt his life with his wife, Nazie, whom he met while incarcerated. Now based in Miami, he dedicates his time to causes such as democracy preservation, criminal justice reform, and medical assistance for critically ill children.
Advance Praise for Persia, Politics & Prison
"Hassan Nemazee's memoir is a compelling tale of his rise and fall as a Persian American prince of finance. The book has a Dickensian arc, filled with colorful characters... Readers will surely come away with one visceral lesson: Don't cook the books." — David Ignatius, The Washington Post
Interview Opportunities:
Hassan Nemazee is available for interviews on topics such as:
• The U.S. criminal justice system and advocacy for reform
• His personal journey from wealth to imprisonment and back to family life
• Political commentary on the current climate of white-collar crime and campaign financing
About the Author
Hassan Nemazee is a former finance mogul, political fundraiser, and philanthropist. He resides in Miami with his wife, Nazie, and is deeply involved in efforts to promote political engagement within the Iranian-American community and support justice reform in the U.S. He can be contacted via his website www.hassannemazee.com. Watch a video presentation of his book on YouTube here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f_dS1s4hPRY&t=4s
Media Contact
Hassan Nemazee, Hassan Nemazee S.P., 1 212-828-7607
SOURCE Hassan Nemazee S.P.
