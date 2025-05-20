Hassanamisco Nipmuc Band Issues Statement of Integrity and Autonomy

The Hassanamisco Nipmuc Band affirms its independence, rejects ties to the Nipmuc Nation, condemns harmful actions, and remains committed to protecting its people, land, culture, and sovereignty.

"The Hassanamisco Nipmuc Band stands as a free, self-governing tribal entity with an unbroken cultural, historical, and political lineage. This independence is not symbolic, it is lived, practiced, and upheld through many generations of land stewardship, ancestral responsibility, and community leadership. We reaffirm today, without ambiguity, that as of February 5, 2022, the Hassanamisco Nipmuc Band is no longer affiliated with the entity known as the Nipmuc Nation, nor do we recognize any claim it makes to speak on our behalf.

Recent actions by members of the Nipmuc Nation, represent a grave breach of Indigenous values and community trust. These behaviors do not reflect responsible leadership, they endanger our people, misuse legal systems, and attempt to fracture our unity through coercion and misinformation. We will not be misrepresented.

The Hassanamisco Nipmuc Band makes clear:

• We are autonomous.

• We are under no legal threats or limitations.

• We demand an end to all slanderous and harmful acts.

• We will continue to move forward with purpose to protect our people, develop our land, revitalize our culture, and empower our youth.

To our allies and to those within Indigenous communities who value truth and mutual respect, we extend an open hand. But our boundaries are firm. Our future is rooted in clarity, accountability, and the lived reality of who we are: a self-governing people who remember, protect, and honor our identity."

More information about the Hassanamisco Nipmuc Band can be found at www.nipmuc.gov.

