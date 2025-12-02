Hat Trick of Client Service Awards and Grand Slam of Nominations for Greenberg Traurig London

Greenberg Traurig, LLP's London office has won a hat trick of legal awards, culminating in the award for Best Client Service Initiative at The Lawyer European Awards on Nov. 27 in London.

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP's London office has won a hat trick of legal awards, culminating in the award for Best Client Service Initiative at The Lawyer European Awards on Nov. 27 in London. The winning team was led by International Arbitration Shareholder Leith Ben Ammar FCIArb, and included Practice Group Counsel Johnny Shearman and Associates Jorge Velázquez and Harvey Rees.

The recognition follows Greenberg Traurig's recent awards for Best Client Service at The Lawyer Awards and Outstanding Collaboration at Law.com International's European Legal Innovation & Technology Awards, and a grand slam of nominations that also included the GAR Awards (Best Innovation), Legal Business Awards (Legal Technology Team of the Year), and British Legal Awards (Outstanding Collaboration).

The Lawyer European Awards celebrate legal excellence in Europe, with winners selected by a distinguished panel of judges from the bar, private practice, and in-house sectors, ensuring impartiality and expertise in honouring the industry's best, according to The Lawyer.

The trio of awards recognise the firm's work supporting Immunefi, a leading Web3 bug bounty cybersecurity platform featuring the world's largest Web3 bug bounties and protecting US$190 billion in user funds, in developing and implementing a novel set of arbitration rules — the first administered arbitration scheme designed specifically for blockchain-based Web3 disputes. These rules allow for on-chain enforcement and party anonymity.

