Hatred Gobbles Up Love Until It Destroys All Traces Of It

Mill City Press presents a historical fiction thriller.
AUGUSTA, Wis., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Frederick Poss adapts a true story into a racially-charged thriller called MURDER on Big Stony Lonesome ($25.99, paperback, 9781662885334; $9.99, e-book, 9781662885341).
Sarah Koleski needed a friend on her first day at Hamot Senior High, and she found one in Jack von Himmel. Trouble awaited them, however. Jack's family led the Wisconsin Nazi Party, and Sarah was Jewish. In order to keep Jack's romance a secret, his family decided to destroy the Koleski cranberry bogs, and a chain of crimes followed.
"My inspiration for writing the book came from my sister Lucy, who was the state crime lab investigator sent to process the crime scene at the time of the dike bombing and, later, murder," said Poss.
Frederick Poss grew up in the marsh country of the Tomah/Warrens area of Wisconsin, and learned how to care for and harvest cranberries as a part-timer in high school. He taught English composition and reading for more than 30 years, teaching many talented students, including some who became professional writers. He is now a semi-retired English and Reading senior lecturer from UW-Eau Claire.
Mill City Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is a leader in the general market division of self-publishing. MURDER on Big Stony Lonesome is available online through amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Frederick Poss, Salem Author Services, 715.286.9413, [email protected]
SOURCE Mill City Press
Share this article