Haunt Debuts Arachnid Collection with a Chance to Win The Throne in Global Contest

Haunt launches the Arachnid collection with a unique contest offering participants a chance to win The Throne this Halloween.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This Halloween, Haunt, a leader in bespoke Gothic Fantasy furniture, reveals its newest collection, Arachnid. To mark this occasion, Haunt is launching a global competition, offering fans the opportunity to win The Throne, a standout piece from the collection.

Arachnid showcases Haunt's dedication to merging time-honored craftsmanship with contemporary flair. Each piece, including The Throne, is meticulously hand-carved from premium mahogany, capturing the essence of Gothic elegance that the brand is celebrated for. Haunt's artisans, hailing from various corners of the globe, bring their traditional skills and creative vision to life in each unique item.

Coinciding with the release of Arachnid, Haunt is excited to engage its global audience with a contest to win The Throne. Starting on Halloween 2024, this contest not only celebrates the collection's launch but also emphasizes Haunt's commitment to offering extraordinary experiences to its clients.

In conjunction with the collection's launch, Haunt is pleased to offer a special sale from October 1 through November 30, 2024. This promotion includes 15% off individual items priced over $1,000 USD, and a 20% discount on packages of three or more items, each valued at a minimum of $1,000. The sale also features free shipping options and an interest-free payment plan to facilitate easier access to Haunt's luxurious pieces.

About Haunt

Founded by the innovative Australian designer Kira, Haunt has quickly risen to prominence as a top choice for those who appreciate the extraordinary in furniture design. Haunt's workshop is a hub of innovation where skilled artisans blend their deep-rooted woodworking skills with a progressive approach to furniture creation.

Committed to sustainability, Haunt utilizes eco-friendly materials like high-grade plantation mahogany and top-quality velvet and eco-leathers, ensuring that each piece is as environmentally responsible as it is luxurious.

For further details on the Arachnid collection, the contest to win The Throne, or to take advantage of the limited-time sale, please visit Haunt's website at https://www.hauntcult.com/ or contact them at [email protected].

