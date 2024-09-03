HauntedAmerica.com Attractions Announce Early Start To Halloween: Friday the 13th

"The iconic 'Friday the 13th' movie franchise with 12 slasher movies spanning more than 40 years cements the date as one of fear and terror in our culture. It's the ideal time to launch our season." -Ed Terebus, owner of Erebus, Pontiac, Mich. Post this

HauntedAmerica.com features owners of 13 of the country's most sophisticated and experienced haunted destinations. The destinations feature trained, costumed actors and immersive storytelling with animation and special effects. All have been included in national rankings. They have all been covered by national outlets, including Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, Southern Living, Buzzfeed, to name a few. All follow industry safety standards..

What's haunting America this year (all open Sept. 13 unless noted):

13th Gate, Baton Rouge, La.: New: Guests descend to underground sewers infested by twisted carnival misfits. They navigate flooded passageways and creepy tunnels. Carnevil Haunted Midway features live music, new horror-themed selfie museum. Opens Sept. 27. Flashlight Friday nights: Nov. 1-2.

Bennett's Curse Haunted House, Baltimore: Labeled "extreme" by some media with compelling, giant monsters. Guests encounter ancient demons, vampires and deranged medical patients. New: "The Crypt" and haunting outdoor attraction.

Cutting Edge, Fort Worth, Texas: Located in a 116-year-old abandoned meat packing plant in Historic Hell's Half Acre. Voted #1 USA TODAY Best Haunted Attraction in 2023. Guinness World Records recorded the house as the "World's Largest Haunted House" four times.

The Darkness, St. Louis: More than 1 million TikTokkers follow this account. Fully renovated with 15 new animations, scenes, screams. Also offers a massive horror retail shop, arcade, escape room.

The Dent Schoolhouse, Cincinnati: Hosted in a haunted 1894 schoolhouse. "We added a new Monster Midway at the end of our show with monster photo opps, axe throwing, mini escape games, and donuts….icing on the cake after scaring guests half to death in the schoolhouse," says owner Bud Stross.

Erebus, Pontiac, Mich.: Half-mile walk through four stories of paths, a swamp, bottomless pit, mutant gorilla, baby T-Rex, butcher. Guests are buried alive. Featured on Travel Channel, Discovery Channel. "Making of the Monster" tours. New: Trick or Treat haunt.

Factory of Terror, Canton, Ohio: A mile-long maze creates an industrial-strength scare in a former aluminum foundry. Employs 130 actors across five bars, five chilling sets with stories of massacre, evil. If guests can't take it, they opt for the bar-only ticket.

Georgetown Morgue Haunted House, Seattle: The only professional haunted house in Washington state. Once a morgue. Local lore says nine staff members were cremated against their will here. Guests test themselves at the Dark Maze (extra fee).

Haunted Overload, Lee, N.H.: Outdoor haunted trail on a five-acre farm. 50-foot-tall wooden structures and sculptures. Hundreds of hand-carved jack o'lanterns light the night. New: Gigantic wasp haunt with threatening, buzzy hives.

Headless Horseman Hayrides and Haunted Attraction, Ulster Park, N.Y.: This Hudson Valley hamlet features 250 actors and 13 attractions. New: "Darkest Offering" hayride; Gardens of Widows Walk and Jacko's Inferno, a trail lit by Jacko's dark imagination.

HellsGate Haunted House, Lockport, Ill.: One hour from Chicago, this multi-level mansion hides secret passages, giant slides, undead abominations, nervous groundskeepers. New: Guests hit the sewers to uncover a laboratory. Owned by a SAG-AFTRA actor. Opens Sept. 27.

Kersey Valley Spookywoods, Archdale, N.C.: Nestled on 92 acres in the heart of North Carolina, this farm is celebrating 40 years of haunting. Nine all-new sets with 260 actors: The Yeti chases guests in a snowy cave. Stumble upon the murder scene at the No-Vacancy Motel. Opens Sept. 27.

Salt Lake Fear Factory, Salt Lake City, Utah: Six buildings of industrial grade fear. Travel Channel's "Ghost Adventures" crew was jarred by the paranormal activity in the 100-year-old Portland Cement Factory. Six stories and two underground passages. Opens Sept. 6.

