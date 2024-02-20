Hauptman-Woodward Medical Research Institute and Kemp Proteins Enter Strategic Partnership for offering "Gene to Structure" solutions

"We are proud to establish this partnership as few institutes have the breadth of experience and historical significance in the field." - Carter A. Mitchell, CSO, Kemp Proteins Post this

Edward Snell, CSO of HWMRI commented, "This partnership accesses the combined expertise of two organizations, providing powerful capabilities and enabling rapid and efficient means to produce structural information that will accelerate and drive further discovery. We are excited to work with Kemp Proteins and see a compelling synergy with the technologies and expertise that this partnership enables." Under the Partnership Kemp Proteins will utilize its Machine Learning tools and experience to develop successful recombinant protein programs that enable and qualify the production of the protein of interest (POI). Kemp Proteins will produce, purify and QC the POI in its modern facility before shipping to HWMRI. Using combinations of structural biology methodologies, including x-ray diffraction and CryoEM, HWMRI will calculate three-dimensional models/ structures of the proteins and macromolecular complexes enabling "Gene to Structure" service offerings.

"Every program that we consider starts with structure. Our team has considerable experience in structural biology, and we use these insights to increase the likelihood of success for a given campaign. Partnering with HWMRI will enable us to further explore the less-characterized structural space and improve upon our current understanding of the hypothetical proteome", said Carter A. Mitchell, CSO for Kemp Proteins. "We are proud to establish this partnership as few institutes have the breadth of experience and historical significance in the field."

Kemp Proteins (formerly Kempbio) is a leading provider of gene-to-protein, hybridoma and cell line development services. For more than 20 years, Kemp's team of protein problem-solvers has delivered best-in-class services that optimize productivity and mitigate risk for life sciences innovators developing protein-based products, including human and veterinary diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, and vaccines. Kemp Proteins is a Six.02 Bioservices member company.

HWMRI established its medical research unit to foster excellence in structural biology research, enhance the links to human health, and build future generations of researchers. The institute is focused on using its state-of-the-art crystallography and microscopy equipment to provide scientists with insight into protein structures and functions to enable better drug design for a range of significant disease states.

