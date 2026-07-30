Haus of Aesthetics Opens Third Utah Location in Sandy on August 3, Extending Its Inclusive Medspa Experience to the South Salt Lake Valley

"When I started Haus of Aesthetics, my goal was to build a place where every client feels safe, supported, and empowered. Opening in Sandy brings that same experience closer to the clients and community who have supported us across the valley for years. We can't wait to welcome them into our Haus." Post this

"When I started Haus of Aesthetics, my goal was to build a place where every client feels safe, supported, and empowered," said Amy Archuleta, Founder and Owner of Haus of Aesthetics. "Opening in Sandy is a chance to bring that same experience closer to the clients and community who have supported us across the valley for years. We can't wait to welcome them into our Haus."

The Sandy location will be led by the same clinical and operations leadership behind the practice's Salt Lake City and Provo medspas. Spa Manager Ashton Newman, who joined Haus of Aesthetics nearly nine years ago as a Master Aesthetician, oversees day-to-day operations across the brand. Medical Director Dr. Mark Cacciamani leads the injectable program with a focus on natural, balanced results, and the clinical team includes Dr. Julie Nielsen, a Doctor of Nursing Practice with nearly two decades of experience in cosmetic medicine. Dr. Nielsen serves as a National Trainer for Allergan, where she played a key role in the U.S. launch of Kybella and was recognized as the #1 Kybella injector in the country.

At launch, the Sandy medspa will offer neurotoxin injections (Botox and Dysport), dermal fillers, weight loss injections, chemical peels, and microneedling, with additional treatments planned as the location grows. Sandy hours will be Monday, Tuesday, and Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM, and Thursday from 12 PM to 8 PM. The location will be closed Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Alongside its multiple Best of SLC and Best of Utah wins, Haus of Aesthetics was recently named a Best of Body & Mind 2026 honoree and serves as a Key Opinion Leader for Candela Medical and AMP. The practice has been featured in Women's Health, Shape, Elle, Glamour, Vogue, and on KUTV.

For more information or to book an appointment at the new Sandy location, visit https://hausofaesthetics.com/sandy/ or call (801) 997-8199.

Media Contact

Amy Archuleta, Medstar Media, 1 (801) 997-8199, [email protected], https://hausofaesthetics.com

SOURCE Haus of Aesthetics