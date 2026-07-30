Haus of Aesthetics Opens Third Utah Location in Sandy on August 3, Extending Its Inclusive Medspa Experience to the South Salt Lake Valley

Founded by Amy Archuleta, the multi-year Best of Utah medspa brings its award-winning aesthetic and wellness services to Sandy, offering neurotoxins, dermal fillers, weight loss injections, chemical peels, and microneedling at launch, with additional treatments planned
SANDY, Utah, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haus of Aesthetics, a Utah-based medical spa recognized as a Best of Utah recipient in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2026, will open its third location in Sandy on August 3. Located at 8191 S 700 E, the new medspa extends the practice's aesthetic and wellness services to the south Salt Lake Valley and joins existing Haus of Aesthetics locations in Salt Lake City and Provo.
Founded by Amy Archuleta, Haus of Aesthetics has built its reputation around a distinct promise: inclusive, personalized aesthetic care in an environment that feels welcoming from the moment a client walks in. Archuleta discovered her passion for aesthetics through her own experience with Botox and launched the brand to create the kind of space she wanted for herself: safe, supportive, and centered on helping every client feel confident on their own terms.
"When I started Haus of Aesthetics, my goal was to build a place where every client feels safe, supported, and empowered," said Amy Archuleta, Founder and Owner of Haus of Aesthetics. "Opening in Sandy is a chance to bring that same experience closer to the clients and community who have supported us across the valley for years. We can't wait to welcome them into our Haus."
The Sandy location will be led by the same clinical and operations leadership behind the practice's Salt Lake City and Provo medspas. Spa Manager Ashton Newman, who joined Haus of Aesthetics nearly nine years ago as a Master Aesthetician, oversees day-to-day operations across the brand. Medical Director Dr. Mark Cacciamani leads the injectable program with a focus on natural, balanced results, and the clinical team includes Dr. Julie Nielsen, a Doctor of Nursing Practice with nearly two decades of experience in cosmetic medicine. Dr. Nielsen serves as a National Trainer for Allergan, where she played a key role in the U.S. launch of Kybella and was recognized as the #1 Kybella injector in the country.
At launch, the Sandy medspa will offer neurotoxin injections (Botox and Dysport), dermal fillers, weight loss injections, chemical peels, and microneedling, with additional treatments planned as the location grows. Sandy hours will be Monday, Tuesday, and Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM, and Thursday from 12 PM to 8 PM. The location will be closed Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Alongside its multiple Best of SLC and Best of Utah wins, Haus of Aesthetics was recently named a Best of Body & Mind 2026 honoree and serves as a Key Opinion Leader for Candela Medical and AMP. The practice has been featured in Women's Health, Shape, Elle, Glamour, Vogue, and on KUTV.
For more information or to book an appointment at the new Sandy location, visit https://hausofaesthetics.com/sandy/ or call (801) 997-8199.
Media Contact
Amy Archuleta, Medstar Media, 1 (801) 997-8199, [email protected], https://hausofaesthetics.com
SOURCE Haus of Aesthetics
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