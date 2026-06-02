Haus of K, Powered by Nurilounge, Launches New York's first-of-its-kind K-Culture pop-up in Brooklyn

Haus of K will bring together 100+ TikTok-viral brands across K-beauty, K-music, and K-food under one roof. Haus of K will be open for 3 months from June 13th at Hana House, Brooklyn.

BROOKLYN, New York, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haus of K, a three month pop-up powered by creator-driven platform Nurilounge, is launching this summer. Opening on June 11th at Hana House, Brooklyn, Haus of K will bring together retail, hospitality, and programming under one roof, offering visitors an immersive entry point into contemporary Korean lifestyle and beauty innovation.

Over the past decade, the "K-wave" has evolved from a niche phenomenon into a dominant global force: the global K-beauty market is projected to surpass $18 billion by 2030, while the U.S. remains one of its fastest-growing markets. As of May 2026, '#kbeauty' has over 10 billion views on TikTok, whilst '#kpop' has over 100 billion.

The pop-up features:

A Korean retail storefront hosted by K-Beauty Avenue, featuring 100+ popular Korean beauty and wellness brands including Medicube, Anua, VT, and more

20 curated brand booths spotlighting emerging and notable Korean beauty and wellness brands, including I'm From, Melixir, Apothe, Ludient, Leps and PURE'AM

A food & beverage section serving authentic Korean snacks, drinks, and treats, curated to reflect Korean food culture and its connection to the wellness philosophy behind the brands in-space

Monthly public and ticketed programming: workshops, cultural experiences, panel discussions, and community events open to all covering beauty, wellness, food and beverage and music

In October 2025, Nurilounge opened K-Beauty Boost, a vastly oversubscribed pop-up at The Korean Culture Center in Manhattan, which received over 4,000 guests in a single weekend.

Haus of K runs across an unprecedented three months, each anchored by a distinct cultural theme that shapes the programming, brand spotlights, and events for that period. Every month includes a mix of free public programming, ticketed experiences, and private industry events.

June - Beauty, Wellness & Tech

Korean beauty and wellness is at the core of K Haus. This month is a deep dive into the brands, philosophies, ingredients, and rituals that make K-beauty unlike anything else in the global market. From multi-step routines to innovative formulations, June is about discovery, education, and the kind of innovation-first culture Korea has spent decades perfecting.

July - Music & Artist Performance Month

K-music has been one of the most successful elements of the rise of Korean culture, with the U.S. now the country with the largest number of K-pop listeners globally. This month will feature the artists, the aesthetics, and the communities that exist within the scope of Korean sound and style.

August - Food & Beverage

The kitchen takes centre stage. Expect chef-led experiences, food and beauty crossover programming, and a celebration of the Korean culinary traditions that belong in the same conversation as the country's world-leading beauty culture.

Images of the pop-up are available here. Participating brands include I'm From, Apothe, melixir, TOCOBO, VT, ludient, Laboreve, LEPS, PURE'AM, Serumkind, Haeskin, fvrts, SINSURU, let's kared, roobliss, breezytail, LizK, Dr. Eve, and YYYLAB.

About Nurilounge

Nurilounge is the global creator platform and infrastructure company behind K-beauty's US expansion. Through AI-powered creator-brand matching, a growing network of 1,200,000+ creators, 600+ brands, and a venture-backed brand accelerator. Haus of K is the physical expression of this mission: the first time Nurilounge's ecosystem of brands, creators, networks, partnerships, and direct access merges with retail and comes together in a single space.

Media Contact

Ah-Niyah Gold, Redgert Comms, 1 8179751918, [email protected], https://www.nurilounge.com

SOURCE Nurilounge