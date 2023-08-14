Hauslane offers exclusive deals on all product orders and free shipping to Nationwide PrimeTime attendees

We are excited to give back to PrimeTime Convention attendees by offering free shipping and 15% off on all orders, with an additional 10% off for all onboarding dealers. Tweet this

"Our team looks forward to expanding our relationship with the Nationwide Marketing Group, and we are excited to give back to PrimeTime Convention attendees by offering free shipping and 15% off on all orders, with an additional 10% off for all onboarding dealers," said Calvin Ruan, co-founder and CEO of Hauslane.

See below for more information about Hauslane's product offerings at Nationwide's PrimeTime convention:

Chef Series UC-PS18 Under Cabinet Range Hood: Hauslane's best-selling range hood is designed with dual motors to withstand high temperature cooking, and is available in a 30-inch or 36-inch stainless steel configuration, as well as a 36-inch configuration in black stainless steel.

Convertible Wall Mount WM-530 Range Hood: This 30-inch wall-mounted range hood has a fresh canopy design to complement modern kitchens. The chimney range hood offers easy installation and is designed for standard everyday cooking, including pastas, soups, and one pot meals.

IN-R100 Convertible Built-In Range Hood: This built-in range hood provides options for ducted or ductless operation, with powerful suction to tackle smoke and fumes from heavy duty cooking.

Hauslane will also share new pro-style product offerings at the show, including two new wall mount hoods and two new inserts.

To learn more about Hauslane and its products, visit Hauslane.com.

About Hauslane

Launched in 2018, Hauslane is the world's friendliest range hood company that has been transforming the century-old kitchen ventilation category with an easy, fun and informative purchase process. As one of the most successful and fastest growing new brands in the kitchen appliance industry, Hauslane puts people first by providing top-tier education, customer service and premium range hoods that eliminate grease and fumes from the kitchen. Its innovative and beautiful products enable home chefs to cook their favorite foods with confidence while also enhancing indoor air quality. For more information about Hauslane, call 800-929-0168 or visit Hauslane.com.

Media Contact

Chad Riley, Merlot Marketing, 916-285-9835, [email protected], https://merlotmarketing.com/

SOURCE Hauslane