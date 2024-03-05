Haute Residence and Acclaimed Real Estate Agent Daniela Pagani Continue Their Partnership Into Its Second Year

Daniela's experience and expertise in the Chicago Real Estate market are unmatched. Post this

Additionally, Daniela is an interior designer and offers services that branch out from the typical real estate offering to assist her clients in elevating the home buying and selling process. With specialized services in interior design, sourcing, and lifestyle consultations, her team is genuinely focused on delivering incredible experiences beyond the standard buying and selling of houses. A 360° approach to helping our clients create the lifestyle of their dreams – that's what it's about.

Visit Daniela Pagani's Haute Residence Profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/daniela-pagani/

ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE

Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market, and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners. The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts. HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number-one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.

Access all of this information and more by visiting http://www.hauteresidence.com

Media Contact

Mary Gibson, Haute Residence, 8635990020, [email protected]

SOURCE Haute Residence