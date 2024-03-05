Haute Residence and Acclaimed Real Estate Agent Daniela Pagani Continue Their Partnership Into Its Second Year

Haute Residence and acclaimed real estate professional Daniela Pagani continue their successful partnership. As a Haute Residence partner for two years now, Pagani represents the upscale Chicago, IL, Market to the publication's thousands of readers and social media followers.
CHICAGO, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Daniela is a member of Real Broker. giving her access to the most impressive networks, insight, and information, often ahead of other real estate professionals. She is also a Certified Negotiation Expert specializing in resales and new developments in several of Chicago's vibrant neighborhoods, as well as licensed and active in the bustling hub of Miami, FL.
Daniela's experience and expertise in the Chicago Real Estate market are unmatched. Her ability to navigate the market, coupled with her knowledge and negotiating prowess, makes Daniela the best person to have on your side when navigating the roller coaster of the home buying/selling process.
Additionally, Daniela is an interior designer and offers services that branch out from the typical real estate offering to assist her clients in elevating the home buying and selling process. With specialized services in interior design, sourcing, and lifestyle consultations, her team is genuinely focused on delivering incredible experiences beyond the standard buying and selling of houses. A 360° approach to helping our clients create the lifestyle of their dreams – that's what it's about.
Visit Daniela Pagani's Haute Residence Profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/daniela-pagani/
ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE
Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market, and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners. The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts. HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number-one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.
Access all of this information and more by visiting http://www.hauteresidence.com
Media Contact
Mary Gibson, Haute Residence, 8635990020, [email protected]
SOURCE Haute Residence
Share this article