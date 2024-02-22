Haute Residence and Acclaimed Real Estate Agent Gwinn Volen Continue Their Partnership Into Its Second Year

Haute Residence and acclaimed real estate professional Gwinn Volen continue their successful partnership. As a Haute Residence partner for two years now, Volen represents the upscale Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Market to the publication's thousands of readers and social media followers.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gwinn started her real estate career in 2015 after a 20-year career in digital content and web search. Prior to settling in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Gwinn was a serial mover and has lived in Atlanta, Los Angeles, DC, San Francisco, and Spokane, WA. In her seven years as an agent, she has closed over 300 transactions and has built a small luxury team of agents with annual sales topping $100M.

Visit Gwinn Volen's Haute Residence Profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/gwinn-volen-2/