Haute Residence and Acclaimed Real Estate Broker Myra Nourmand Continue Their Partnership Into Its Ninth Year

Known as the First Lady of Real Estate in Beverly Hills, she is a high-end producer.

Myra Nourmand specializes in marketing and selling luxury properties from Beverly Hills to Malibu.

Unique homes, Haute Living, LA Business Journal, Hollywood Reporter, Wall Street Journal, Variety, Angeleno, and LA Confidential have all named her as one of the top luxury real estate professionals in the country. She is listed in "Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate" and touted as "Best of the Best" by Forbes Magazine. Myra is the author of "From Homemaker to Breadwinner" part memoir and part real estate handbook for professionals. Myra is a Real Estate Specialist with a reputation for excellence in Listing, Marketing, and Selling high-end properties. She is an active supporter of the Jewish National Fund, West Hollywood Food Coalition, IDF, HADASSAH, Aviva, Shoah, Jewish Vocational Services, Rett Syndrome Research Trust, Los Angeles Holocaust Museum, and most recently, Israel Cancer Research Fund.

A member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, "We Market Your Home to the World," and RELO, the premier Real Estate Network of leading independent real estate brokers, Nourmand & Associates helps clients find homes anywhere in the U.S. and throughout the world.

