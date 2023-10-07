Haute Residence and Cindy Shearin Continue Their Real Estate Partnership Into Seventh Year

Cindy Shearin, the founder of The Shearin Group and top producing agent at Forbes Global Properties, ranks among the top elite realtors in Los Angeles and nationwide. Tweet this

Work Ethic and Expertise:

What makes working with Cindy genuinely unique is the client's access directly to her and not just a team of assistants. All of Cindy's clients benefit from her knowledge of years of successful design, development, and construction experience. She can execute projects from the ground up, from financing to completing a purchase or project. Also, Cindy and her team have the best resources for preparing your home to sell for top dollar. No job is too small or large for Cindy and her team. With Cindy, you get a 2-in-1 package of a seasoned, successful realtor combined with a gifted visionary designer.

Savvy Marketing:

A ubiquitous multi-channel marketing platform fuels Cindy's vast reach. Through her exclusive luxury social media marketing platforms, Cindy maintains millions of subscribers and thousands of page views per post monthly for her featured properties. As a former advertising professional, Cindy's outside-of-the-box marketing campaigns are unmatched in the industry.

Rooted and Invested in the South Bay:

Cindy has lived in Manhattan Beach, California, for over 30 years. She and her husband have raised their family here. Understanding the great honor and privilege it is to call the South Bay home, Cindy and her family have been involved in numerous charities and held board positions benefiting the South Bay and programs like the local Education Foundations, Leadership Manhattan Beach, Sandpipers, Las Madrecitas, and many more.

