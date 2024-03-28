Haute Residence and Dante DiSabato Continue Their Real Estate Partnership Into Seventh Year

Haute Residence and acclaimed real estate agent Dante DiSabato take their partnership into its seventh year. As a Haute Residence member, Dante DiSabato exclusively represents the high-end real estate market in Naples, Florida.

NAPLES, Fla., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whether it be stunning beach properties on Gordon Drive or magnificent estates in and around Port Royal and Old Naples, Dante DiSabato has become one of the most important real estate agents and developers in Naples, FL. The 38-year-old Ohio native is regularly a top-ranked agent, not only locally, but nationally. In fact, he's sold well over $1 billion as a solo agent. It's numbers like that that found this concierge broker named one of just 55 inaugural RealTrends magazine's national Emerging Leaders in 2022. In addition, DiSabato is co-founder (along with his father, Mark DiSabato) of Limitless Development, a boutique luxury real estate development company. With perfectly chosen lots — often just steps away from the Gulf of Mexico and Naples' 5th Avenue South — he makes his clients' dreams a reality. Naples' future is shaping up to be even brighter, with DiSabato on the scene in the years to come. Check out the testimonials on his website DanteDiSabato.com.