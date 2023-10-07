Haute Residence and Eugen Klein Continue Their Real Estate Partnership Into Second Year

Haute Residence and acclaimed real estate agent Eugen Klein take their partnership into its second year. As a Haute Residence member, Eugen is one of the agents who exclusively represents the high-end real estate market in Vancouver, Canada.
VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Klein Group is consistently recognized in the top 100 national brokerage teams in Canada by Royal LePage. Eugen Klein is an industry leader in marketing unique, luxury and investment projects, representing sellers and buyers in local, national, and international markets. He has over 25 years of experience in real estate investment and property management.
In addition to his real estate practice, Eugen serves on a number of for-profit and not-for-profit boards. He has served on each level of organized real estate: regional, provincial, and national. Serving as President of the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver (REBGV) in 2012/2013, he acted as Chair of the Board and media spokesperson for the organization comprising of 11,800 REALTORS®. Eugen serves as director for the Arts Club Theatre and the Land Title Survey Authority. In addition to his vocational designations, he also holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors. Eugen was recognized with the "Top 40 Under 40" award by Business in Vancouver in 2013. He was the recipient of the Bentall Kennedy Literary Award in 2011.
Visit Eugen Klein's Haute Residence Profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/eugen-klein/
ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE
Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market, and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners. The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts. HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number-one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.
Access all of this information and more by visiting http://www.hauteresidence.com
