Haute Residence and Eugen Klein Continue Their Real Estate Partnership Into Second Year

Haute Residence and acclaimed real estate agent Eugen Klein take their partnership into its second year. As a Haute Residence member, Eugen is one of the agents who exclusively represents the high-end real estate market in Vancouver, Canada.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Klein Group is consistently recognized in the top 100 national brokerage teams in Canada by Royal LePage. Eugen Klein is an industry leader in marketing unique, luxury and investment projects, representing sellers and buyers in local, national, and international markets. He has over 25 years of experience in real estate investment and property management.