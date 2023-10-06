Haute Residence and Eugenia C. Foxworth Continue Their Real Estate Partnership Into Fifth Year

Eugenia Foxworth is a unique real estate Broker "without borders" specializing in exceptional properties in New York City, Riverdale, NY, and internationally. Tweet this

Sharon K, Young, President (2012) of FIABCI-USA presented the Jack Sharp Memorial Membership Award and the President's Award to Ms. Foxworth at the Spring 2013 Annual Meeting and Celebration Dinner in Taichung, Taiwan during the 64th Annual International Real Estate World Congress Award in May 2013. On 15th June 2013, she was honored by Chase Bank and the Women in the Black, and was given the "Woman on a Mission Award" by New York State Senator Bill Perkins honored her with the Proclamation for Exemplary Service on June 15, 2013. Ms. Foxworth received a "Medal of Honor" (2007-2008) for distinguished service from the U.S. Chapter President of FIABCI. She is currently serving as a Vice President of Networking and Marketing for FIABCI International. Ms. Foxworth has been chosen as a member of Elite by Unique Homes Magazine from 2003 through 2014. This prestigious group is comprised of top real estate professionals from around the world who specialize in the marketing and selling of exceptional properties.

Prior to opening Foxworth Realty, Ms. Foxworth earned membership in the 2006 International Diamond Society for her performance and for being in the top 13 percent of all Coldwell Banker sales associates from around the country in 2005. This was presented by Jim Gillespie, President and CEO, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Corporation. In 2007, Ms. Foxworth was recruited as an associate broker for Warburg and in the fall of 2008, she opened Foxworth Realty, Inc. a boutique real estate firm. The rest is history…

Ms. Foxworth has lived and traveled extensively throughout the world and now resides in New York. NYRS agents are members of an exclusive group of New York City real estate professionals committed to ethical behavior, professional excellence, and advanced education. Certified by REBNY, the NYRS designation recognizes these dedicated, successful agents and gives them the opportunity to take their knowledge—and their business—to a higher level.

Media Contact

Mary Gibson, Haute Residence, 8635990020, [email protected]

SOURCE Haute Residence