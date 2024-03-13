Haute Residence and Frank D. Isoldi Continue Their Real Estate Partnership Into Thirteenth Year

Frank Isoldi demonstrates a tireless commitment to making every home buying and selling experience extraordinary. Post this

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage––in New Jersey and Rockland County, New York––a leading residential real estate brokerage company that operates 57 offices with approximately 3,000 sales associates serving all communities from Rockland County, New York, to Monmouth County, New Jersey. Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in New Jersey and Rockland County, New York, is part of NRT LLC, the nation's largest residential real estate brokerage company. Visit http://www.coldwellbankermoves.com for more information.

Visit Frank D. Isoldi's Haute Residence profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/frank-d-isoldi/

ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE

Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market, and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners.

The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts.

HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number-one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.

Access all of this information and more by visiting http://www.hauteresidence.com

Media Contact

Mary Gibson, Haute Residence, 8635990020, [email protected], http://www.hauteresidence.com

SOURCE Haute Residence