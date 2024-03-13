Haute Residence and Frank D. Isoldi Continue Their Real Estate Partnership Into Thirteenth Year

Haute Residence and prominent New Jersey realtor Frank D. Isoldi continue their successful partnership into its 13th year. As part of Haute Residence's network of top brokers, Isoldi is the sole real estate agent to represent the high-end real estate market exclusively in Westfield, New Jersey.
WESTFIELD, N.J., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A broker sales associate affiliated with the Westfield office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in New Jersey and Rockland County, New York, Frank has been a top agent in the company's Westfield East office for 18 consecutive years. Isoldi has earned the NJ REALTORS® Circle of Excellence Sales Award® at the uppermost Platinum Level every year from 2003-2023. In addition, Frank has been consistently named by New Jersey Monthly Magazine as a "Five Star Real Estate Agent," and he has been chosen by Coldwell Banker Global Luxury as a member of the prestigious International Luxury Alliance Network as well as a Global Luxury Alliance Ambassador. A Westfield native, Isoldi achieved these momentous accomplishments
throughout his 30+ years of consistent sales success.
As a member of the Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in New Jersey and Rockland County, New York, President's Council––the company's highest honor recognizing the most accomplished sales professionals––Isoldi demonstrates a tireless commitment to making every home buying and selling experience extraordinary. While he offers his expertise at all price points as a Coldwell Banker Previews property specialist, he is also educated in the marketing of luxury homes. He is a lifelong resident and second-generation native of Westfield.
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage––in New Jersey and Rockland County, New York––a leading residential real estate brokerage company that operates 57 offices with approximately 3,000 sales associates serving all communities from Rockland County, New York, to Monmouth County, New Jersey. Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in New Jersey and Rockland County, New York, is part of NRT LLC, the nation's largest residential real estate brokerage company. Visit http://www.coldwellbankermoves.com for more information.
Visit Frank D. Isoldi's Haute Residence profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/frank-d-isoldi/
ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE
Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market, and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners.
The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts.
HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number-one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.
Access all of this information and more by visiting http://www.hauteresidence.com
