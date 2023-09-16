Haute Residence and Jaime Brown Continue Their Real Estate Partnership Into Second Year

Haute Residence and acclaimed real estate agent Jaime Brown take their partnership into its second year. As a Haute Residence member, Jaime is one of the agents who exclusively represents the high-end real estate market in Tampa, FL.
TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jaime Brown is a luxury real estate agent, wife, and mother of two in Tampa, Florida. After holding high-level executive positions in Internal Audit and Business Performance & Process Efficiency, Jaime left the corporate world in 2015 to develop the real estate brokerage firm, Tampa Homestyles. For the past three years, Jaime has facilitated multiple record-breaking sales all while raising her family in the middle of an unpredictable pandemic and real estate market.
Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market, and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners. The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts. HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number-one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.
