Haute Residence and Jaime Brown Continue Their Real Estate Partnership Into Second Year

Haute Residence and acclaimed real estate agent Jaime Brown take their partnership into its second year. As a Haute Residence member, Jaime is one of the agents who exclusively represents the high-end real estate market in Tampa, FL.

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jaime Brown is a luxury real estate agent, wife, and mother of two in Tampa, Florida. After holding high-level executive positions in Internal Audit and Business Performance & Process Efficiency, Jaime left the corporate world in 2015 to develop the real estate brokerage firm, Tampa Homestyles. For the past three years, Jaime has facilitated multiple record-breaking sales all while raising her family in the middle of an unpredictable pandemic and real estate market.