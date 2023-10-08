Haute Residence and Jennifer Leong and Nicole Di Leo of The Opulent Group Continue Their Real Estate Partnership Into Second Year

True global international relationships and consistent referral business are what set Jennifer Leong and Nicole Di Leo apart. Tweet this

Prior to becoming a real estate broker, Jennifer was Director of Business Development for E-Loan.com in Silicon Valley, CA. She has worked with major B2B tech companies throughout California and NYC. Her work with E-Loan has allowed her to have a vast knowledge of the entire real estate financial process, allowing her to master success in both management and financial strategies that in turn, abetted E-Loan.com to go public on the Nasdaq during the gold rush of Silicon Valley's dot-com phenomenon.

Jennifer has worked with world-renowned architects such as Santiago Calatrava, Zaha Hadid, Brininstoll + Lynch, Kohn Pedersen Fox, Hartshorne Plunkard, Loewenberg and Assoc., Squire and Partners and Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG). She traveled the globe selling pre-construction projects where her targeted pre-sales efforts produced an unprecedented $385,000,000 million dollars in volume for the projected tallest residential building in the world with a sell-out of $4+ billion dollars, 1,194 luxury condominiums, which was also gauged as the highest price per square foot in the world. With these transactions, she created a global sales and marketing program for US-based developers that opened more international doors into Caribbean developments. She established global lead generation networks through coordinated property sales events in the US, Hong Kong, Dubai, United Kingdom, and Canada, which has led her to be recruited by One Sotheby's Development Division team for the most straightforward access to international buyers. Jennifer has worked to create the most favorable and respected relationships with fellow brokers through her worldwide connections being recognized, trusted, and put into a contract with her colleagues.

Jennifer and Nicole's cumulative expertise with Fortune 500 business leaders, board of directors, celebrities, professional athletes, super yacht owners, hosting events with top fishing aficionados and an extensive rolodex of international buyers, their stellar ONE Sotheby's marketing techniques, calculated negotiating skills, and utmost confidentiality have allowed The OG's to set record sales for their seller clients and find the best deal for buyer clients. The OG's, have further aligned themselves with media partners like the award-winning publications, Haute Living, Robb Report, Modern Luxury, Crain's Business, and Fort Lauderdale Magazine as the only premier local arts and culture magazine in Fort Lauderdale to brand and market their developments and listings. At the helm of her award-winning team, their name has consistently appeared in features in the media that include CS Modern Luxury Magazine, SunSentinal, Mansion Global, Haven, and Think Magazine and they graced the cover of Broward County Real Producers Magazine as the only, truly international sales team with partners globally, thanks to the Sotheby's International brand and joint venture partnerships. Jennifer Leong and Nicole Di Leo are the selected Realtors chosen by Haute Living and Haute Residence National Magazine for Miami, New York, and LA, as the leading experts to represent the entire Fort Lauderdale proper, territory.

The OG's are committed to giving back to their community and staying involved in both local and national networks supporting ChildNet, PAWS, Broward County Animal Care and Adoption, and the local Homeless Coalition to help fight the homeless situation, in Fort Lauderdale. They have raised thousands through many local donors and businesses for abused and foster children, year after year with ChildNet. Jennifer and the entire Opulent Group have been involved with the non-profit organization, Child Net. The OG's raised over $40,000 dollars in donations since 2021 and host an annual team toy drive with ONE Sotheby's support. The Opulent Group volunteers year-round with this wonderful organization to protect abused, abandoned, and neglected children in the Broward and Palm Beach Counties that they serve.

