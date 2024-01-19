Haute Residence and Joyce Rey Continue Their Real Estate Partnership Into Eighth Year

After more than four decades working in the highest echelons of international luxury real estate, she has amassed more than $6 billion in career sales. Post this

Joyce's legendary rise in Los Angeles luxury real estate began in 1974, after her first sale—the estate of Christina Onassis. A sale to famed acting teacher Lee Strasberg quickly paved the way for other celebrated landmark properties: Owlwood, Pickfair, and the Harold Lloyd Estate, to name a few. In 1979, she was invited to establish the first company in the United States to specialize exclusively in estates valued at more than $1 million. Since then, through every fluctuation in the economy and the market, Joyce has consistently represented the most distinguished properties in the world.

Joyce believes that evolution is the key to success and has mentored a talented group of young agents. Working together to provide five-star service that blends Joyce's knowledge of the luxury marketplace with the latest technology, her team achieves top-team rankings each year—both nationally and within the elite Coldwell Banker Global Luxury network. With nearly 110,000 followers on Instagram, Joyce has managed to build a powerful social media platform that champions the glamorous lifestyle that she helps create for her many clients.

Despite the demands of her business, Joyce remains passionately dedicated to civic and philanthropic projects. She co-chairs the Southern California Executive Board for UNICEF USA, the Los Angeles Library Foundation Advisory Board, and the Coldwell Banker Community Foundation Board. She has also been actively involved with the Music Center's Blue Ribbon and their board, the St. Joseph's Center for the Homeless and Children Uniting Nations. Joyce has been honored by the National Women's Political Committee, the Anti-Defamation League, the American Cancer Society, and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Los Angeles Board of Realtors. She is actively involved in the Women Presidents' Organization and has long been an invited member of the prestigious Trusteeship of the International Women's Forum. Joyce continues to raise money and contribute to a large array of charities.

Visit Joyce Rey's Haute Residence Profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/joyce-rey/

ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE

Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market, and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners. The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts. HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number-one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.

Access all of this information and more by visiting http://www.hauteresidence.com

Media Contact

Mary Gibson, Haute Residence, 8635990020, mary@hauteliving.com, http://www.hauteresidence.com

SOURCE Haute Residence