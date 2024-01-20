Haute Residence and Mauricio J. Barba Continue Their Real Estate Partnership Into Third Year

Haute Residence and acclaimed real estate agent Mauricio J. Barba take their partnership into its third year. As a Haute Residence member, Mauricio exclusively represents the high-end real estate market of Coral Gables, FL.

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Jan. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Top producer Mauricio J. Barba has been a mainstay in Miami's uber-competitive high-end real estate market since 1994. Respected in his native community by clients and colleagues alike, he has logged top honors for elite performance as the top 1% of all agents nationwide based on total sales volume. Mauricio is connected worldwide but specializes in Coral Gables, Coconut Grove, Key Biscayne, Brickell, Village of Pinecrest, South Miami, Palmetto Bay/Falls area, and the Beaches. His expertise is demonstrated through his ability to facilitate trouble-free transactions, winning him clients for life who also become friends.