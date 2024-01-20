Haute Residence and Mauricio J. Barba Continue Their Real Estate Partnership Into Third Year

Haute Residence and acclaimed real estate agent Mauricio J. Barba take their partnership into its third year. As a Haute Residence member, Mauricio exclusively represents the high-end real estate market of Coral Gables, FL.
CORAL GABLES, Fla., Jan. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Top producer Mauricio J. Barba has been a mainstay in Miami's uber-competitive high-end real estate market since 1994. Respected in his native community by clients and colleagues alike, he has logged top honors for elite performance as the top 1% of all agents nationwide based on total sales volume. Mauricio is connected worldwide but specializes in Coral Gables, Coconut Grove, Key Biscayne, Brickell, Village of Pinecrest, South Miami, Palmetto Bay/Falls area, and the Beaches. His expertise is demonstrated through his ability to facilitate trouble-free transactions, winning him clients for life who also become friends.
Mauricio is fluent in Spanish, committed to premier marketing on and offline, and keeps his skills sharp with cutting-edge real estate seminars. Mauricio enters every room with confidence and professional approachability. But more importantly, he is prepared and precise, saving you time and effort. Clients rely on him to deliver, and he takes his responsibility very seriously. "People trust me with their single largest asset. It's a role that drives me to push for excellence every day. I give 110% because my success is their success."
Visit Mauricio J. Barba 's Haute Residence Profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/mauricio-j-barba/
ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE
Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market, and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners. The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts. HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number-one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.
Access all of this information and more by visiting http://www.hauteresidence.com
