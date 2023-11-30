Haute Residence and Maxine & Marti Gellens Continue Their Real Estate Partnership Into Third Year

Haute Residence and acclaimed real estate agents Maxine & Marti Gellens take their partnership into its third year. As Haute Residence members, Maxine & Marti Gellens are two of the agents who exclusively represent the high-end real estate market in La Jolla, CA.
Born and raised in San Diego, Maxine has been selling all her life! Beginning with the top Girl Scout Cookie sales to selling the most clothes at Joseph Magnin to her 40 years in Real Estate, selling and helping others is her passion. She loves ballroom dancing, following her grandsons in all of their pursuits, and watching the Padres win or lose! Maxine has 2 children, Marti (her partner) and Andy, a physician, and 4 wonderful grandsons that keep her busy.
Marti is a native San Diegan who lives in Del Mar with her husband, T. Pat, and has two sons, Garrett and Cameron. Marti began selling Real Estate in 1985 after graduating from UCLA with a degree in Kinesiology. She Specializes in the coastal areas of San Diego with an emphasis on La Jolla and Del Mar. Marti spends her free time with her family watching her 2 sons play baseball for the Astros organization and enjoys long walks, beach time, dinner with friends, exercising, and vacations as often as possible!
