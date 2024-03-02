Haute Residence and Michael DeRosa Continue Their Real Estate Partnership Into Third Year

Since the start of his career, he has closed hundreds of real estate transactions and become an excellent mediator and negotiator. Post this

Michael has represented clients in many diverse industries and professions, owning various types of lifestyle-focused and exotic real estate, including private islands, historic mansions, paired townhouses, architecturally significant historic properties, haunted castles, wine country vineyards, earth-sheltered and underground homes, equestrian facilities, dairy farms, private lakes and timberland assets, marina and yacht businesses, and residences in golf, ski, and lakefront communities. In addition, he's represented residential development projects for builders and worked as a commercial site locator for investors desiring retail and destination hotel and resort development.

Since the start of his career, he has closed hundreds of real estate transactions and become an excellent mediator and negotiator; he knows exactly how to manage transaction risk for his clients to ensure a successful closing. Michael's proven track record and ability to succeed in any market condition has led him to specialize in rep­resenting unique, rare, and one-of-a-kind properties throughout Upstate New York.

MARKETING PHILOSOPHY

Michael strives to put forth a marketing effort that is consistent with the elaborate nature of each property. He believes unique properties require highly customized solutions beyond traditional means and should each be "custom marketed" as opposed to "simply listed" into a real estate database obscured by thousands of other conventional real estate listings. He believes incomparable properties cannot be treated as straight commodities. Instead, each should be looked at in great detail and presented with its own identity.

To ensure his listings are exposed properly and presented to the world's most qualified buyers, he utilizes regional, national, and international marketing venues and offers his clients an array of custom initiatives geared toward each property's specific category and lifestyle niche. For clients who wish to keep their sales private and marketed discreetly, Michael offers access and exclusive use of a proprietary database to connect with ultra-high-net-worth clientele across the country.

IN THE NEWS

Michael has become well-known for his exotic property listings, many of which resulted in unprecedented sales, televised and featured in media articles around the world including: NBC NEWS, MSNBC, CNBC, CNNMoney, TIME Moneyland, Forbes, Business Insider, Huffington Post, USA TODAY, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, The Telegraph, Agence France-Presse (AFP) and China's 21CBH News.

Visit Michael DeRosa's Haute Residence Profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/michael-derosa/

