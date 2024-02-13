Haute Residence and Riskin Partners Estate Group Continue Their Real Estate Partnership Into Third Year

Haute Residence and acclaimed real estate agency Riskin Partners Estate Group take their partnership into its third year. As a Haute Residence member, Riskin Partners exclusively represents the high-end real estate market of Santa Barbara, CA.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Riskin Partners is an elite real estate team of Santa Barbara's top agents. The team consistently leads the luxury market and has been ranked #1 in sales in Montecito for 15 out of the last 16 years. From small cottages to grand estates, together, the team has closed in excess of $4 billion in luxury real estate, more than any other agent or team in Montecito or Santa Barbara. In 2020, Riskin Partners set a new record with over $603 million in sales which ranked them the #2 small team in the nation by RealTrends, published by the WSJ. In 2021, Riskin Partners broke their previous record with over $864 million in sales and was the #2 small team in the nation for the second year in a row. In 2022, Riskin Partners continued to lead the luxury market with over $611 million in sales, ranking #1 locally and #3 nationwide. Riskin Partners' unique approach to real estate representation blends the attention to detail of a white-glove, concierge service with the expertise of a data-driven business analyst and the creativity of a world-class marketing firm. Their market knowledge, client advocacy, and unsurpassed sales record set them apart from a crowd of colleagues. Working as an ensemble, Riskin Partners offers clients a unique value proposition and ensures that expectations are exceeded at every turn.