Haute Residence and Sam and Jonathan Pergerson of The Pergerson Group Continue Their Real Estate Partnership Into Second Year

In just one year in the business, they already sold over $20,000,000 in real estate. Post this

A Florida native since childhood and nature enthusiast, Jonathan has always admired the beauty this world gives us, especially South Florida. Athletics, serving in the United States Marine Corps, and a strong passion for entrepreneurship from an early age have allowed him to develop a strong network between South Florida, the Pacific Northwest, and Southern California. Jonathan has led or partnered with many successful business and investment ventures in various industries across the US. Those experiences, coupled with a vast construction and real estate career, have given him a leading edge in the industry. With a combined 40-plus years of experience with construction, permits, design, architecture, and décor, Sam and Jonathan can help with any type of real estate investment or management of properties and developments.

Visit Sam and Jonathan Pergerson's Haute Residence Profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/sam-and-jonathan-pergerson-the-pergerson-group/

ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE

Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market, and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners. The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts.

HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number-one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.

Access all of this information and more by visiting http://www.hauteresidence.com

Media Contact

Mary Gibson, Haute Residence, 8635990020, [email protected]

SOURCE Haute Residence