Haute Residence and Sandra Fiorenza Continue Their Real Estate Partnership Into Third Year

Sandra's European pedigree, sophisticated background, and international connections made her an instantaneous success in the local luxury real estate market, initially in Miami Beach's high-end South of Fifth neighborhood and on Fisher Island, where she purchased an apartment. "Living on Fisher Island really shaped my Miami experience," she says. "I met my husband there, started a family, and became closely involved with the community." Though the Fiorenzas eventually outgrew their quaint island home and relocated to a stunning neoclassical villa in the exclusive Gables Estates neighborhood, which they built from the ground up, the Fisher Island ambiance – tight-knit, elite, international, and family-oriented – continues to shape Sandra's family life, real estate practice, and lifestyle brand.

In 2010, she partnered with ONE Sotheby's and grew her sphere of influence from Miami Beach's waterfront and the surrounding islands to high-end Coral Gables, Pinecrest, and neighboring communities, utilizing her extensive social network and global acumen to deliver unique homes to local, national, and international clients. Sandra has accumulated about $300 million in total sales, with $30 million just in 2020. In 2022, she joined the Douglas Elliman family!

Sandra's latest lifestyle project will only be accessible to a few hand-picked clients, "so I can't reveal too many details," she says. Suffice it to say it revolves around creating bespoke, ultra-luxurious travel experiences on the new 900-feet super yacht Njord, which is designed by Ocean Residences and will house 118 luxury apartments alongside helicopters, flat-bottom RIBs for Antarctica, and limousine tenders for the Mediterranean. Sandra's experience in the international luxury world and lifestyle sector perfectly positions her to market the project and select suitable clients from around the world. "With Njord, we're placing the world at your feet and allowing a few like-minded individuals to circumnavigate the globe from the comfort of their luxury homes."

Visit Sandra Fiorenza's Haute Residence Profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/sandra-fiorenza/

