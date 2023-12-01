Haute Residence and Stefano Balli Continue Their Real Estate Partnership Into Third Year

His strong appreciation and knowledge of Architecture and Construction allow him to bring unparalleled expertise to his clients. Post this

Stefano was born and raised in Miami, FL, and is the Vice President of his family's Design-Build company, Balli Group. He is responsible for Development Opportunities, Construction Management, and Sales. He earned dual Bachelor of Business Administration Degrees from Florida International University, specializing in Finance and Real Estate. He also holds a Florida Real Estate Sales Associate license. Stefano shares his father's passion for real estate development and values the importance of the process. His strong appreciation and knowledge of Architecture and Construction allow him to bring unparalleled expertise to his clients. Stefano specializes in luxury single-family residences.

