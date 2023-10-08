Haute Residence and the Debbie Wysocki Continue Their Real Estate Partnership Into Third Year

Debbie Wysocki is an award-winning luxury real estate expert and founder of the Florida Luxury Homes Group partnered with Keller Williams East Fort Lauderdale. Tweet this

Debbie was not always a Realtor – she previously worked with a private investor assisting them in growing & managing a significant portfolio in Fort Lauderdale and Los Angeles. Concurrently she built 2 significant Sales Teams to over 10,000 & 15,000 (in the top 1 percent of the Direct Sales industry in health & wellness) with two different companies. Before moving to Fort Lauderdale, Debbie was a Beverly Hills Financial Analyst for nearly 11 years, & just after college was the assistant to the CEO of The Times Mirror Company which publishes the Los Angeles Times.

The most important career she has is being a mom to Trent, 24, who is now in his first year of teaching Kindergarten in NJ, and to Amanda, soon to be 21, & a Junior at UF studying psychology & criminology while interning for the Public Defender's Office of Gainesville, FL.

Debbie has been married to Mark, a Commercial Real Estate Attorney and a partner in a local law firm for 27 years.

Outside of real estate, Debbie hosts the Luxury Lifestyle Podcast and serves her community in many ways through hands-on volunteering and philanthropy with a number of organizations including being the leader of the #1 Girl Scout Cookie selling Troop for many years which includes Cookies for the Military Program and leading the only Christian Girl Scout Troop in Broward County.

Debbie is also involved with Hope South Florida, Calvary Chapel Fort Lauderdale, Calvary Christian Academy, 4 Kids of South Florida Foster Care, KW Cares, The Secret Santa Project, and other organizations.

Visit Debbie Wysocki's Haute Residence Profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/debbie-wysocki/

