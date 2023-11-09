Haute Residence and the Leslie S. Modell Continue Their Real Estate Partnership Into Fifth Year

Leslie S. Modell, Senior Global Real Estate Advisor, Associate Broker, and founder of The Leslie S. Modell Team, is a top-producing broker in Manhattan. Post this

Throughout her successful career, Leslie has received prominent media recognition as an industry authority. She and her deals have been featured in major publications, including The New York Times, Crain's, New York Magazine, The New York Post, The New York Daily News, The Real Deal, Avenue Magazine, and numerous others. Leslie has also appeared on NY1 and Open House NYC and was the featured broker and host for many years on HGTV's highly popular Selling New York program, where she showcased her expertise and exclusive listings.

Leslie is proud to be New York Residential Real Estate (NYRS) certified by the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY), the highest level of achievement in residential real estate.

Leslie joined Sotheby's International Realty to ensure her clients receive the optimal brand awareness, global reach, and marketing prowess they deserve. Whether she is selling a luxurious co-op, condo, penthouse, or townhouse uptown, or a distinctive downtown loft, she delivers superior service to clients in every price range and handles each deal with impeccable attention to detail.

