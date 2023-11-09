Haute Residence and the Leslie S. Modell Continue Their Real Estate Partnership Into Fifth Year

Haute Residence and acclaimed real estate agent Leslie S. Modell take their partnership into its third year. As a Haute Residence member, Leslie is one of the agents who exclusively represents the high-end real estate market in Midtown East, New York City, NY.
NEW YORK CITY, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leslie S. Modell, Senior Global Real Estate Advisor, Associate Broker, and founder of The Leslie S. Modell Team, is a top-producing broker in Manhattan who was ranked among the top 10 agents in the Sotheby's International Realty East Side Manhattan Brokerage in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 and among the top 1% in sales of Realogy Brokerage Group's agent network from 2015- 2023.
A native New Yorker, Leslie has developed lasting relationships with many of New York's elite and is an expert in dealing with the world's most sophisticated high-end clientele. She recently launched the Global Luxury Property Network Group with other top-producing Sotheby's International Realty brokers, a networking group connecting industry leaders and innovators worldwide.
Throughout her successful career, Leslie has received prominent media recognition as an industry authority. She and her deals have been featured in major publications, including The New York Times, Crain's, New York Magazine, The New York Post, The New York Daily News, The Real Deal, Avenue Magazine, and numerous others. Leslie has also appeared on NY1 and Open House NYC and was the featured broker and host for many years on HGTV's highly popular Selling New York program, where she showcased her expertise and exclusive listings.
Leslie is proud to be New York Residential Real Estate (NYRS) certified by the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY), the highest level of achievement in residential real estate.
Leslie joined Sotheby's International Realty to ensure her clients receive the optimal brand awareness, global reach, and marketing prowess they deserve. Whether she is selling a luxurious co-op, condo, penthouse, or townhouse uptown, or a distinctive downtown loft, she delivers superior service to clients in every price range and handles each deal with impeccable attention to detail.
