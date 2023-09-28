Haute Residence and the Marsha Kotlyar Estate Group Continue Their Real Estate Partnership Into Second Year

Haute Residence and acclaimed real estate agent Marsha Kotlyar take their partnership into its second year. As a Haute Residence member, Marsha is one of the agents who exclusively represents the high-end real estate market in Montecito, CA.

MONTECITO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the #1 team at the #1 brokerage in Santa Barbara County, with over $1.4 billion in sales, Marsha Kotlyar Estate Group takes the stress out of large transactions to produce a seamless process with consistent, reliable results. Representing luxury real estate in Montecito, Hope Ranch, and Santa Barbara, Marsha leads a best-in-class team that is nationally renowned for their integrity, discretion, and market knowledge. Their combined skill set presents their clients with an invaluable advantage in the complex world of real estate sales, united by a relentless drive to serve as the client's advocate above all else.