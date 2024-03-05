Haute Residence Real Estate Network Continues Partnership With Jeff Chertow Into Sixth Year

Malibu is a unique market, and Jeff provides his clients with the best representation on every transaction. Post this

Real Estate has many aspects aside from negotiations that include financing, investment properties to new construction. Jeff has worked hard to study all these fields to ensure he gives his clients only the best representation. Jeff's professionalism and discretion have always been an attribute that he has prided himself on. Jeff studies the market on a daily basis to stay on top of current sales and local market activity. He is an expert at valuing properties and is constantly assisting local appraisers in determining home values. Jeff's experience allows his clients to receive top dollar for their homes. His longevity in this ever changing market is a testimony to his negotiating skills, and he is equally adept at getting great values for his buying clients.

Malibu is a unique market, and Jeff provides his clients with the best representation on every transaction.

Visit Jeff Chertow's Haute Residence profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/jeff-chertow/

ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE

Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market, and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners.

The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts.

HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number-one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.

Access all of this information and more by visiting http://www.hauteresidence.com

Media Contact

Mary Gibson, Haute Residence, 8635990020, [email protected]

SOURCE Haute Residence