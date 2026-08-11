Haute Retreats: 5.0 on Trustpilot, 80% Return, Condé Nast Nomination

Awards are decided in ballrooms; ratings are decided at the kitchen table after the trip. The 5.0 is the credential we protect hardest, because it is the only one our guests write themselves. Post this

How the top of the market now decides

The context is a quiet shift in how ultra-high-net-worth travelers choose. Advised, researched and advertised to relentlessly, they have learned to discount what a brand says about itself and to weigh what other guests report after the fact. Verified reviews have become the due diligence of leisure: cumulative, unforgiving of inconsistency, and — held across years and thousands of stays — effectively impossible to manufacture. A 5.0 maintained over time is therefore less a score than a streak, broken by a single failed week anywhere on the map, and sustained only when the same stay works the same way, every time, for families who compare notes.

The Condé Nast Traveler recognition follows the same logic. A Readers' Choice nomination is not conferred by a panel over lunch; it exists because enough readers — travelers who actually stayed — put the name forward themselves. Like the score and the return rate, it is a credential renewed one stay at a time, and withdrawn the same way, which is precisely why the company weighs it above louder forms of praise.

The discipline behind the numbers

Within that judgment system, the company's reviews consistently reward the same, largely invisible things. The first is the pre-arrival work: the protocol begins twenty-one days before departure, when the household brief is written — who is coming, who eats what, which child naps when, which grandparent takes the ground floor — and the house itself is walked and briefed before guests land, provisioning complete. By the time the family arrives, in the company's own phrase, the house already knows.

The second is the structure of the household. For larger groups — increasingly three generations traveling together — a private chef, housekeeping and a villa manager come as the baseline rather than the upgrade, and every estate in the collection is hand-selected and walked by the company's own team rather than uploaded by an owner. The third is the single concierge relationship that runs each stay end to end — provisioning, drivers, boat days, restaurant tables — removing logistics from the guest entirely. The company describes the model as a private travel atelier; the reviews describe its effect.

In the guests' words

Guests' own words, drawn from the company's published reviews, tell the story plainly. "From the first call, we knew we were in good hands," wrote one family of a Lake Como stay, singling out a concierge-arranged boat day that "is now a family story." An Amalfi Coast honeymoon couple described a stay "flawless from start to finish — the villa, the chef, the transfers — handled before we even thought to ask." The recurring subjects across the reviews are the first conversation, the chef, the transfers, the things done unasked — the human layer around the house rather than the house itself.

A standard that holds as the map widens

The record has held while the portfolio has grown. This summer the company expanded to the French Riviera with a curated collection across St Tropez, Cap Ferrat and Cannes — a coast added only once it could be delivered to the same standard — while its Billionaire Villa Index, drawn from its own inquiry and booking data, ranked Tuscany, Turks & Caicos and Lake Como the world's most-requested villa markets, with average stays now stretching past ten days. Longer stays and new destinations multiply the opportunities for a household to fail; the score has not moved.

"Awards are decided in ballrooms; ratings are decided at the kitchen table after the trip. The 5.0 is the credential we protect hardest, because it is the only one our guests write themselves."

— Sabrina Piccinin, Founder and CEO, Haute Retreats. The company was named the world's best villa rental by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards for the third consecutive year (2024–2026) earlier this month; today's record, it notes, is the guest-written counterpart to that jury-written title — two verdicts, arrived at separately, pointing the same way.

The company's collection and concierge are available at hauteretreats.com; the Trustpilot profile and published guest reviews are available for independent verification.

About Haute Retreats

Founded in 2016, Haute Retreats is a luxury villa rental and private concierge company offering 2,400+ fully staffed estates across 83+ destinations worldwide. The company pairs hand-selected villas with end-to-end concierge service — private chefs, drivers, yacht days, provisioning and bespoke experiences — for UHNW families, multigenerational groups and discerning travelers. Haute Retreats is an ASTA-accredited agency, a three-time Luxury Lifestyle Awards Winner (2024–2026), a 2026 Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Nominee, and holds a 5.0 rating on Trustpilot. Stay Exclusive. Live Extraordinary.

Media Contact

Angelica, Haute Retreats, 1 3054321731, [email protected], HauteRetreats.com

SOURCE Haute Retreats