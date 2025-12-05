Haute Retreats Releases 2026 Ultra-Luxury Villa Trends Report: Billionaires Travel Slower, Stay Longer and Go Private

Award-winning villa curator unveils its first "Billionaire Villa Index" and reveals UHNW families are reserving fully staffed estates 6–8 months in advance in Costa Rica, Turks & Caicos, Tuscany, Lake Como and the north coast of the Dominican Republic.

MIAMI, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haute Retreats, the luxury villa curator known for its portfolio of privately owned estates across Europe, the Caribbean and North America, today released its 2026 Ultra-Luxury Villa Trends Report, revealing how the world's wealthiest travelers are redefining the way they vacation.

Drawing on booking patterns, inquiry data and on-the-ground feedback from villa owners and concierges, the report shows a clear shift: billionaires and centi-millionaires are traveling slower, staying longer and choosing fully staffed private villas over even the most exclusive hotel suites.

"Our clients are no longer asking, 'Which five-star hotel has the best suite?'" said Sabrina Piccinin, Founder of Haute Retreats. "They're asking, 'Which villa can I turn into my family's private resort for a week or a month?' The answer is a fully serviced estate with a chef, butler, wellness team and complete privacy — in destinations that still feel discreet, authentic and quietly luxurious."

Five Defining Ultra-Luxury Villa Trends for 2026

The Haute Retreats 2026 Ultra-Luxury Villa Trends Report identifies five key shifts in UHNW villa travel for the year ahead:

1. Billionaire Workations Become the New Boardroom

Ultra-wealthy travelers are increasingly turning board meetings, founder retreats and deal-making sessions into villa-based "workations." Flagship villas in Los Cabos, Turks & Caicos, Miami and Lake Como are being configured with private offices, high-speed connectivity, media rooms and hotel-level catering, all within the privacy of a private home.

"The modern family office doesn't stop at the office door," Piccinin noted. "We're curating villas where principals can review deals in the morning, have lunch by the pool with their children and host a chef's table dinner for partners that same evening."

2. Celebration Compounds & Multi-Generational Gatherings

Multi-generational and celebration travel continue to dominate at the very top of the market, with Haute Retreats seeing strong demand for multi-villa compounds that can host 20–40 guests under one "private resort" umbrella. Think Tuscan wine estates for milestone birthdays; Punta Cana and Casa de Campo villas, as well as the north coast of the Dominican Republic where ÀNI Private Resorts is located, for annual family reunions; and large beachfront compounds in Turks & Caicos and Costa Rica for festive season escapes.

These estates are being programmed like boutique resorts — complete with kids' clubs, wellness schedules, private concerts and in-villa events — but with a single family or invite-only guest list.

3. Quiet-Luxury Coastlines and Discreet Destinations

"Quiet luxury" is replacing ostentation as the ultimate status symbol. Instead of being seen in the lobby, UHNW guests want to disappear into nature and thoughtful design. For 2026, Haute Retreats highlights:

Costa Rica – jungle-fringed villas with on-site wellness teams, private chefs and surf guides;

Turks & Caicos, including private-island-style escapes like Ambergris, for low-key beachfront estates with long, empty stretches of sand;

Tuscany and Lake Como – historic villas and farmhouses reimagined with contemporary interiors, pools, spas and full staff, offering a "home in Italy" experience without the complexity of ownership.

These destinations share three characteristics billionaire travelers now prize: privacy, authenticity and the freedom to tailor every moment.

4. Chef-Led Villa Living

Private chefs are no longer a nice-to-have; they are the centerpiece of the stay. Guests are requesting chef-led itinerariesthat might include truffle hunts in Tuscany followed by in-villa degustation dinners, beach barbecues in Turks & Caicos, or plant-forward tasting menus in Costa Rica after a day of wellness activities.

Fully staffed villas — with chef, butler and housekeeping included — are outperforming self-catered properties across the Haute Retreats portfolio. The villa is no longer just accommodation; it is the guest's private restaurant, bar and club.

5. The Billionaire Villa Index & the Rise of Early Booking

To help UHNW travelers and their advisors navigate a crowded market, Haute Retreats has created its inaugural "Billionaire Villa Index" — a ranking of the most in-demand ultra-luxury villa destinations for 2026 based on booking interest, average nightly rates and share of fully staffed estates.

For 2026, the Top 10 Haute Retreats Villa Destinations are:

Tuscany, Italy

Turks & Caicos

Lake Como, Italy

Amalfi Coast, Italy

Dominican Republic (Punta Cana, Casa de Campo & the north coast, home to ÀNI Dominican Republic)

Los Cabos, Mexico

St. Barts

Mykonos, Greece

Costa Rica

Miami & Greater South Florida

Crucially, Haute Retreats reports that clients are locking in their preferred villas significantly earlier than before. For the most coveted properties in Costa Rica, Turks & Caicos (including private islands like Ambergris), Tuscany, Lake Como, and the north coast of the Dominican Republic where ÀNI Dominican Republic is located, UHNW families are now typically securing peak-week stays six to eight months ahead of arrival, especially for:

Festive season and New Year's weeks;

School holiday periods;

Wedding, anniversary and milestone celebration dates.

"The days of last-minute villa shopping for Christmas week on a top beach are effectively over at this level," Piccinin added. "Our clients treat their favorite villas the way they treat private jets or yachts — they reserve them early, return year after year, and expect a level of service that feels completely bespoke to their family and their values."

About the 2026 Ultra-Luxury Villa Trends Report

The Haute Retreats 2026 Ultra-Luxury Villa Trends Report is based on:

Analysis of inquiries and confirmed bookings for 2024–2025 stays traveling into 2026 across Europe, the Caribbean, Mexico and the United States;

Qualitative feedback from villa owners, local managers and on-site concierges in key destinations;

Internal pricing and occupancy trends for fully staffed, high-end properties catering to UHNW and HNW guests.

The full report, including destination deep dives and sample itineraries, is available to media, travel advisors and partners upon request.

About Haute Retreats

Haute Retreats is a luxury villa rental company specializing in privately owned estates, staffed villas and exclusive-use residences in the world's most desirable destinations. From Tuscan wine estates and Lake Como palazzi to beachfront compounds in Turks & Caicos, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Punta Cana, Los Cabos and beyond, Haute Retreats curates villas that pair exceptional design with five-star services — including private chefs, butlers, wellness teams and bespoke concierge experiences.

Founded by Sabrina Piccinin, Haute Retreats operates with a simple philosophy: Stay Exclusive. Live Extraordinary.

For media inquiries, interview requests or a copy of the 2026 Ultra-Luxury Villa Trends Report, please contact:

Media Contact

Haute Retreats – Press Office

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.hauteretreats.com

