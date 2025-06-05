Haute Retreat's Top Destinations for New Year's 2026: Celebrate in Style & Seclusion

"Our guests are treated to experiences they simply won't find on mainstream platforms," adds Piccinin. "Whether it's a beachfront dinner in Turks and Caicos or a ski-in, ski-out New Year's toast in Aspen, we make it happen." Post this

Haute Retreats was honored with the Luxury Lifestyle Award for Best Luxury Villa Rental Company in the World in 2024, a testament to its dedication to exceptional quality and service. The brand is also proud to be nominated in the 2025 Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards, reflecting its growing prestige among discerning global travelers.

Where Luxury Travelers Are Booking for New Year's 2026

According to Haute Retreats' latest booking trends, the following destinations are topping the charts:

Turks and Caicos — Known for its turquoise waters and powder-soft beaches, it's the ideal setting for a barefoot luxury celebration.

St. Martin — A cosmopolitan Caribbean gem offering gourmet cuisine, vibrant culture, and stunning beachfront villas.

— A cosmopolitan gem offering gourmet cuisine, vibrant culture, and stunning beachfront villas. Barbados — With its festive spirit, warm hospitality, and elegant estates, Barbados is a favorite for ringing in the new year in style.

— With its festive spirit, warm hospitality, and elegant estates, is a favorite for ringing in the new year in style. Colorado, USA — For a snowy, chalet-style escape, Colorado's mountain retreats offer skiing, private fireplaces, and cozy luxury.

— For a snowy, chalet-style escape, mountain retreats offer skiing, private fireplaces, and cozy luxury. St. Barts — Chic, exclusive, and endlessly stylish, St. Barts is the go-to for A-list celebrations and luxury beachfront living.

Why Villas Are Winning Over Hotels

Discerning guests are choosing private villas over five-star hotels for a variety of reasons:

Complete Privacy — No shared spaces, no crowds, just uninterrupted peace.

Tailored Services — From in-villa spa treatments to private sommeliers and butlers.

Group Flexibility — Perfect for families, celebrations, and multi-generational escapes.

Cultural Connection — Villas often offer deeper immersion into local life than traditional resorts.

The Haute Retreats Difference

What sets Haute Retreats apart is a relentless focus on quality and guest experience. Each villa is hand-selected, professionally vetted, and backed by local concierge teams who anticipate every need.

"Our guests are treated to experiences they simply won't find on mainstream platforms," adds Piccinin. "Whether it's a beachfront dinner in Turks and Caicos or a ski-in, ski-out New Year's toast in Aspen, we make it happen."

Plan Now, Travel Better

With demand soaring and prime dates booking fast, Haute Retreats encourages travelers to start planning now for 2025 and even 2026.

Visit www.hauteretreats.com to browse the full collection or connect directly with the concierge team for a tailored proposal, or call 1 888 279 6444

Media Contact

Angelica Crudo, Haute Retreats, 1 8882796444, [email protected], https://hauteretreats.com

SOURCE Haute Retreats