Have you tried some yet? Introduction of Korean premium seafood

Premium seafood from Korea with "K-SEAFOOD GLOBAL WEEKS" is back in the U.S.!

Korean Fishery brand, K-FISH, promoted premium Korean seafood with special events in November in the U.S. with "Overseas B2C with KGW (K-Seafood Global Weeks)".

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The launch in 2017 of the Korean Fishery's national brand, K-FISH, aimed to promote the quality of Korean seafood and enhance its global competitiveness. Each year since then, the Korean Fishery office has held three-week-long promotions in many countries entitled, "K-Seafood Global Weeks." This year's extensive efforts continued to include B2C (business to consumers) by introducing Korean seafood products to consumers online as well as offline. These special showcases ran successfully in the U.S. and other countries at the same time.