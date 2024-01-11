Haven Dental Announces Grand Opening of New Office in Jersey City

At Haven, our approach is to have collaborative and open conversations about treatment process and pricing with patients. It is about creating the best value for the patient. We hope to offer a new dental experience and help patients overcome the anxiety of going to see the dentist. Post this

"If you're experiencing pain or discomfort due to a dental issue, putting off treatment for any reason will lead to much more serious issues than if they'd be addressed in a timely manner," said Dr. Charles Wei, a board-certified Prosthodontist and Founder of Haven Dental. "Even scheduling routine annual checkups that include cleaning and other basic dental services can help patients avoid more serious issues in the future."

"At Haven, our approach is to have collaborative and open conversations about treatment process and pricing with patients. It is about creating the best value for the patient. We hope to offer a new dental experience and help patients overcome the anxiety of going to see the dentist," said Dr. Wei. "This is also why we invested a lot of time designing a calming and comfortable environment in our office to help reduce patient anxiety."

"We are excited to be part of rapid growth in the Jersey City community," said Dr. Hassan Khan, an orthodontist partner of Haven Dental. "We see tremendous needs for a redefined dental experience for business owners and gig economy workers, one that is not constrained by dental insurance. As people change their work lifestyle and gain more freedom to work flexibly, they shouldn't have to sacrifice their dental health due to insurance. Haven Dental is step one to help them gain convenient access to affordable and high-quality dental care."

Haven Dental is in-network with all major insurance accepted. Affordable cash rates and other payment plans are also available. Haven will also offer a dental membership program for those without insurance.

Today's announcement is the first in a series from Haven Dental that will include more updates on its expansion plan that includes more grand openings in the Greater New York area and the launch of a dental service membership plan for its patients. For more information, please visit www.myhavendental.com or call 201.484.0811.

About Haven Dental

Haven Dental is a new-generation dental care brand created with a patient-first mindset. We will help you achieve health and craft the smile you envision for life's big moments. Our dedicated team of dentists, implant specialists, hygienists and care specialists work together to create a dental experience that is comfortable, convenient, and delightful. We value transparency in your dental experience, in pricing or the treatment process. Your dental care will be customized to suit your needs, priorities, and health goals. At Haven Dental, your dental experience is about having collaborative conversations, sharing honest perspectives without judgment, and getting the best value for your care. For more information, please visit www.myhavendental.com.

