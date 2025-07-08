Haven Hot Chicken Celebrates Grand Reopening of Norwalk Location with New Look and One-Day-Only Vulgar Chef Collaboration

July 12th reopening to showcase updated restaurant features, enhanced service experiences, along with great food and atmosphere

NORWALK, Conn., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haven Hot Chicken, the award-winning Nashville-style Hot Chicken concept known for crispy, crave-worthy chicken and inclusive hospitality, is excited to announce the Grand Reopening of its Norwalk location (596 Westport Avenue) on Friday, July 12, 2025. To mark the occasion, Haven will debut a fully upgraded store experience and is teaming up for a one-day-only menu collaboration with culinary provocateur, The Vulgar Chef, known for his wildly inventive, no-holds-barred food creations.

The refreshed location features upgraded service flow, a revamped interior design, and enhancements focused on speed, efficiency, and in-store hospitality.

"This reopening is more than a facelift - it's a full guest experience upgrade," said Jason Sobocinski, President and Co-Founder of Haven Hot Chicken. "Our Norwalk location was due for a little extra love and it's now a space that pushes flavor boundaries and lives up to the craveable, high-energy vibe that defines Haven."

Highlights of the Grand Reopening include:

A new, modernized interior and streamlined service experience

Exclusive, limited-time Vulgar Chef x Haven collab item, only available July 12

Live DJ spinning to keep the party going!

A chance for longtime fans and first-timers to reconnect with Haven Hot Chicken Norwalk

"We wanted to make it faster, more fun, and the best place to experience what makes our brand so special," Sobocinski continued. "This grand reopening is our way of saying thank you to the Norwalk community and inviting everyone back to see what's new."

Event Details:

Haven Hot Chicken – Norwalk

596 Westport Avenue, Norwalk, CT

Friday, July 12, 2025 – Doors open at 11AM

– Doors open at Limited quantities available – first come, first served

About Haven Hot Chicken:

Haven Hot Chicken is a rapidly expanding Nashville-style Hot Chicken concept with a mission to satisfy the world's craving for something better and serve the BEST Hot Chicken and Not Chicken its guests have ever had. Founded in 2020, the brand got its start as a pop-up before opening its first brick-and-mortar location. Today, with nine locations across Connecticut and more on the way, Haven continues to grow while delivering legendary flavor and unmatched hospitality.

Serving chicken and its "not chicken" vegetarian option ranging from no spice to very spicy, the menu features the epic and signature "THE Sandwich," as well as other featured mains, classic sides and seasonal limited-time offerings. The restaurant's convenient locations offer easy online ordering for pick-up and delivery through both its branded and third-party apps, and extensive catering options.

Haven Hot Chicken was featured on Food Network and Guy Fieri's "Best Bite in Town" in 2024 and ultimately named the Best Bite in New Haven. It has received numerous industry accolades, including recognition on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List (No. 160 overall), FastCasual.com's "20 Fast Casual Brands to Watch," and the QSR "40/40 List."

For more information, visit @havenhotchicken on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook or sign up for the company's newsletter at havenhotchicken.com.

Media Contact

Jason Sobocinski, Haven Hot Chicken, 203.671.4120, [email protected], https://www.havenhotchicken.com

SOURCE Haven Hot Chicken