Haverford College Launches Seeing Sound, A New Art Exhibition by Renowned Curator Barbara London

The exhibit features seven artists—Seth Cluett, Juan CortIs, Auriea Harvey, bani haykal, Yuko Mohri, Aura Satz, and Samson Young—who are based in New York, Bogota, Rome, Singapore, Tokyo, London, and Hong Kong. Supported by Research Assistant, Kristen Clevenson, London brings this group of artists together as the culmination of years of research and devotion to presenting media art. The exhibition includes kinetic sculpture, audio-video installation, and visitor-responsive technologies.

"Media art in its many forms continues to evolve and develop in tandem with new audio-visual tools and new ways of experiencing art, whether online, in museum and gallery spaces, or in new art venues we can barely imagine," said London.

The artists in the exhibition create environmental experiences, using sound as a sensorial and pliant material that enchants as an intangible but integral component of art and daily life. They incorporate this fluid medium into their experimental practices by working across disciplines and moving between music and composition, video and performance, and sculpture and installation. Through the integration and interrogation of sound, Seeing Sound challenges ideas about what art in a perpetual state of flux may be.

The presentation at Haverford College's Cantor Fitzgerald Gallery and VCAM has been organized by The John B. Hurford '60 Center for the Arts and Humanities in conjunction with Sonic Worlds, a year of programming exploring diverse sound, musical, and listening practices as they figure in our everyday lives and in various fields of study, including anthropology, disability studies, music, literary studies, Indigenous studies, computer science, and more.

Seeing Sound is a traveling exhibition curated by Barbara London, with the support of Research Assistant Kristen Clevenson and produced by Independent Curators International (ICI). This exhibition and tour are supported, in part, by Nokia Bell Labs Experiments in Art and Technology (E.A.T.) program and with the generous support of ICI's Board of Trustees and International Forum. Crozier Fine Arts is the Preferred Art Logistics Partner. To learn more about this upcoming exhibit and related programming visit https://exhibits.haverford.edu/seeingsound/

About the Curator

Barbara London is a New York-based curator and writer, who founded the Video-media Exhibition & Collection Programs at The Museum of Modern Art. Her book Video Art/The First Fifty Years (Phaidon) was released in January 2020 and her podcast Barbara London Calling launched in August 2020. London was the first to integrate the Internet as part of curatorial practice, with Stir-fry (1994); Internyet (1998); and dot.jp. (1999.) and organized one-person shows with such media mavericks as Laurie Anderson, Peter Campus, Teiji Furuhashi, Gary Hill, Joan Jonas, Shigeko Kubota, Nam June Paik, Song Dong, Steina Vasulka, Bill Viola, and Zhang Peili. Her thematic exhibitions at MoMA included Soundings: A Contemporary Score (2013); Looking at Music (2009); Video Spaces (1995); Music Video: the Industry and Its Fringes (1985); and Video from Tokyo to Fukui and Kyoto (1979).

https://www.barbaralondon.net/

About ICI

Independent Curators International (ICI) supports the work of curators to help create stronger

art communities through experimentation, collaboration and international engagement. Curators are arts community leaders and organizers who champion artistic practice, build essential infrastructures and institutions, and generate public engagement with art. Our collaborative programs connect curators across generations and across social, political and cultural borders. They form an international framework for sharing knowledge and resources—promoting cultural exchange, access to art, and public awareness for the curator's role.

http://www.curatorsintl.org/

About the Hurford Center for the Arts and Humanities

The John B. Hurford '60 Center for the Arts and Humanities provides a place for inclusive and interdisciplinary programming by promoting collaborative engagement with the intellectual and artistic ambitions of Haverford College and its broader communities.

https://www.haverford.edu/hcah

Media Contact

Matthew Callinan, Haverford College, 1 856.404.3274, [email protected]

Taylor Black, ICI, 1 212.254.8200, [email protected]

