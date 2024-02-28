Havis EBT Card Skimming Solutions to Safeguard Payment Devices and Customer Data

"Adding Havis skimmer protection was crucial as this added an additional layer of security while creating peace of mind for our valued customers. Thank you to the Havis team for helping us combat this illegal activity", VP of Security at a Large Regional Grocer. Post this

Criminals employ covert tactics by installing illegal card-skimming devices onto payment terminals, enabling them to capture sensitive card information illicitly. These devices are meticulously designed to mimic authentic payment terminals, making detection challenging. Once stolen, the data is often used for card cloning, resulting in fraudulent EBT cards.

In response to the escalating concerns surrounding EBT card skimming, Havis has developed state-of-the-art solutions to fortify payment device security and protect customer data. These solutions have made a significant impact in reducing fraudulent activity when it comes to EBT card skimming.

"Adding Havis skimmer protection was crucial as this added an additional layer of security while creating peace of mind for our valued customers. Thank you to the Havis team for helping us combat this illegal activity", VP of Security at a Large Regional Grocer.

Key Strategies to Prevent EBT Card Skimming:

Regular Inspection: Retailers are advised to conduct routine, daily inspections of payment terminals to detect any signs of skimming devices or tampering.

Enhanced Surveillance and Employee Training: Havis recommends the installation of security cameras to monitor payment devices and Point of Sale (POS) areas. Additionally, comprehensive employee training programs should be used to empower staff to promptly identify and report suspicious behavior.

Investment in High-Quality POS Equipment: Havis encourages retailers to invest in secure payment mounting solutions featuring anti-skimming and port-blocking security features. Utilizing stands, tethers, locks and/or security screws helps to secure payment terminals, preventing unauthorized removal.

John Arcure, Havis Regional Sales Executive, says, "As a sales representative at Havis, I'm excited about our relentless pursuit of security solutions that not only meet industry standards but redefine them. With our advanced EBT card skimming solutions, we're not just addressing a challenge but providing peace of mind to businesses and consumers alike. At Havis, we believe in securing transactions, protecting data, and ensuring confidence in every swipe."

Havis's initiative to address EBT card skimming underscores the company's dedication to providing comprehensive security solutions. By arming retailers with advanced tools and strategies, Havis aims to create a secure environment that safeguards payment devices and protects consumers' sensitive data.

ABOUT HAVIS

Havis, Inc., is a privately held, ISO 9001 certified company that manufactures in-vehicle mobile office solutions for public safety, public works, government agencies, and mobile professionals. For more than 80 years, the Havis mission has been to increase mobile worker productivity with industry-leading products that are built to the highest safety and quality standards and are designed with comfort in mind. Havis is dedicated to responsible intellectual property management and fosters ongoing innovation. Its patent and trademark portfolio demonstrates a commitment to consistently researching and developing unique products and solutions for mobile industries around the world. Havis currently employs more than 300 people, with headquarters in Warminster, PA, and additional locations in Plymouth, MI, and globally. For more information on Havis, please call 1-800-524-9900 or visit http://www.havis.com.

Media Contact

Sara Meyer, Havis, 2159570720, [email protected], Havis

SOURCE Havis