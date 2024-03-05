Havis Expands Portfolio with Strategic Acquisition of Vanner, Powering the Future of Mobility

Havis, a leader in rugged environment solutions, proudly announces its acquisition of Vanner, renowned for power management across sectors. This marks a milestone in Havis's growth, enhancing market leadership and tailored solutions. With Vanner's expertise, Havis aims to advance in electrifying commercial vehicles, offering clients an expanded range of reliable technologies.

WARMINSTER, Pa., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Havis, a leader in providing innovative solutions for rugged environments, proudly announces the acquisition of Vanner, a renowned expert in power management across multiple sectors. This merger marks a significant milestone of Havis's commitment to excellence and reinforces its position as an industry leader poised for continued growth and innovation. With over four decades of expertise in power management, Vanner joining forces with Havis represents a union of complementary strengths. The two companies will leverage their combined knowledge and resources to deliver differentiated solutions to their customers.

Market Leadership Reinforcement & Enhanced Solutions

The acquisition of Vanner bolsters Havis's market position by integrating Vanner's established leadership in critical sectors such as Ambulance, Work and Heavy Truck, Transit Bus, Coach AC Power, and Military applications. This strategic alignment enhances Havis's ability to serve a broader spectrum of industries while maintaining its reputation for delivering top-tier solutions tailored to rugged environments. The partnership between Havis and Vanner ensures that our current customers will benefit from a more comprehensive n even wider array of tailored solutions precisely crafted to meet their evolving needs with precision and reliability. This collaboration empowers us to not only continue serving our valued clients with excellence but also extend our expertise to new customers, offering them a diverse range of reliable and efficient power management solutions. The expanded portfolio means our customers can now access a broader selection of cutting-edge technologies, enhancing their operations and driving efficiency across their diverse industries.

"We are excited about the possibilities this partnership brings," said Keith Steidle, Havis Executive Director of Business Development. "With the combined strengths of Havis and Vanner, we look forward to developing more products that are directly relevant to our customers' needs, further solidifying our commitment to delivering tailored solutions that drive success in their operations."

Electrifying Commercial Vehicles

One of the key advantages of this acquisition is Havis's leap forward in the electrification of commercial vehicles. Vanner's expertise in forging partnerships to electrify commercial vehicles aligns seamlessly with Havis's forward-looking vision, positioning the company at the forefront of the rapidly evolving electric vehicle market.

"We are thrilled to welcome Vanner to the Havis family," says Max Rogers, Havis CEO. "This acquisition represents a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and reinforces our position as a leader in the industry. Together, we look forward to driving innovation, serving our customers better, and shaping the future of power management in rugged environments."

About Havis

Havis, Inc. is a privately held, ISO 9001-certified company that is the leader in providing robust and reliable end-to-end technology mounting and mobility solutions in demanding environments. The Havis legacy dates back over 80 years as a trusted designer and manufacturer of critical equipment that ensures critical technology is accessible, secure, and reliable.

Havis's engineering and manufacturing teams are committed to consistently researching and developing unique products and solutions for a range of industries worldwide. With headquarters in Warminster, PA, and additional locations in Plymouth, MI, Burnsville, MN, and in the UK, Havis currently employs more than 400 team members. For more information on Havis, please call 1.800.524.9900 or visit http://www.havis.com.

Media Contact

Sara Meyer, Havis, 2159570720, [email protected], Havis

SOURCE Havis