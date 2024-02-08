Havis, Inc. and Farmwave Pioneer AI Solutions for Harvest Optimization

Sam Barall, Havis Director of Sales for Enterprise, states, "This signifies our commitment to boosting productivity amidst agricultural challenges. Our solutions, crafted with Farmwave, reflect our drive for innovation and efficiency." Post this

Farmwave's CEO, Craig Ganssle, highlighted the challenges faced in developing hardware capable of running AI at the edge, especially within the limited real estate of farm machinery cabs. "Designing hardware for the agriculture environment presents significant challenges, especially considering the limited space within the cab of farm machinery, such as combine harvesters," remarked Ganssle. "The right side of the cab can be a battleground for real estate. If you ask a farmer to install your tech in the machine, it better bring substantial value."

To tackle the spatial challenges within the cab, Havis, Inc. was enlisted for their extensive experience spanning decades in designing and installing docking station solutions. Renowned for their expertise in demanding sectors including Energy & Utilities, Warehouse & Distribution, Waste Management, and Public Safety, Havis has emerged as a trusted partner. Havis recently unveiled cutting-edge IP65-rated docking stations explicitly designed for the Dell 12" Latitude 7230 Rugged Extreme Tablet. These docking stations are meticulously engineered to cater to the exacting demands of applications in the most unforgiving environments.

These Havis rugged docking solutions feature a two-piece design that provides unparalleled protection against dust and water while ensuring device mobility. The seamless integration of peripherals enhances workflow efficiency, catering specifically to the needs of Dell Latitude Rugged Extreme Tablet users.

Ranges of advanced features are offered to enhance functionality and durability such as an LED power indicator, providing a clear status indication. One-handed docking and undocking capabilities make the process seamless and efficient for end-users. The spring-loaded, floating docking connector head ensures continuous connectivity despite heavy vibrations, guaranteeing a reliable user experience.

Accessibility is a crucial feature, with the docking station providing access to all buttons, ports, and the barcode scanner, whether the tablet is docked or undocked. Compact and lightweight, the docking station is designed for convenience without compromising durability. An integrated cable management system further enhances the organization of cables, promoting a tidy workspace. The inclusion of an integrated VESA 75 mounting pattern adds versatility to the setup, allowing for easy mounting in various environments. Havis docking stations exemplify a comprehensive solution for optimizing the utility and performance of the Dell 12" Latitude 7230 Rugged Extreme Tablet in agricultural applications.

Sam Barall, Havis Director of Sales for Enterprise, states, "This marks a significant step forward in our commitment to enhancing productivity and reliability amid the unique challenges posed by agricultural conditions. Our tailored solutions, developed in collaboration with Farmwave, exemplify our dedication to driving innovation and efficiency in the field."

As Farmwave progresses to the next iteration of hardware, an all-in-one tablet design, Havis is poised to support this evolution with docking solutions that align perfectly with the technology's demands. Havis's collaboration with Farmwave strengthens the dedication to agricultural technology, ensuring that solutions contribute to seamless integration and heightened farmer productivity.

Looking ahead to the 2024 season, Farmwave anticipates the release of the v5 Harvest Vision system, known as the "Farmbook." In tandem with Dell, Havis is committed to helping Farmwave turn this vision into reality. Together, we strive to usher in a new era of efficiency and innovation in agriculture.

About Havis

Havis, Inc. is a privately held, ISO 9001-certified company that is the leader in providing robust and reliable end-to-end technology mounting and mobility solutions in demanding environments. The Havis legacy dates back over 80 years as a trusted designer and manufacturer of critical equipment that ensures critical technology is accessible, secure and reliable.

Havis's engineering and manufacturing teams are committed to consistently researching and developing unique products and solutions for a range of industries worldwide. With headquarters in Warminster, PA, and additional locations in Plymouth, MI, Burnsville, MN, and in the UK, Havis currently employs more than 400 team members. For more information on Havis, please call 1.800.524.9900 or visit http://www.havis.com.

