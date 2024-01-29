Havis, Inc. Showcases Cutting-Edge Solutions at DISTRIBUTECH International 2024

"I'm proud to lead a team that consistently pushes the boundaries of innovation. Our commitment to providing end-to-end solutions for utility professionals ensures that they stay connected and efficient in the field," says Sam Barall, Havis Sales Director for Enterprise. Post this

Event Highlights:

Date: February 7-9, 2024

Location: Orlando, Florida

Booth Number: #435

Havis Highlights at DISTRIBUTECH International

Visit Havis at booth #435 to experience the latest solutions designed for the 2021-2024 Ford F-150. Havis, renowned for its end-to-end solutions for utility professionals, will showcase rugged mobility solutions.

Energy and utility fleets nationwide are increasingly adopting mobile technologies to enhance operational efficiency. Havis provides an extensive array of solutions for mounting, docking, storage, and power management, making us the go-to choice for the industry. Regardless of the challenging environment, you can rely on Havis to ensure that your workers stay comfortable and connected in the field.

As a true manufacturer, Havis guarantees durability, safety, and nationwide support for a diverse range of vehicle components, meeting stringent requirements and withstanding rigorous environments essential for energy and utility teams.

Why Attend DISTRIBUTECH International 2024

Cutting-Edge Solutions: Explore Havis's latest advancements tailored for the 2021-2024 Ford F-150, demonstrating the company's commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in rugged mobility solutions.

Leader in End-to-End Solutions: Learn why Havis is recognized as a leader in providing comprehensive solutions for utility professionals, offering seamless technology integration and rugged design.

Networking Opportunities: Engage with industry leaders, network with professionals, and gain valuable insights into the trends and challenges shaping the future of transmission and distribution.

Informative Sessions: Attendees can benefit from informative sessions at the booth, equipping them with the knowledge and tools needed for success in the dynamic landscape of the energy sector.

"Here at Havis, we're thrilled to be part of DISTRIBUTECH International® 2024, showcasing our latest rugged mobility solutions designed for the 2021-2024 Ford F-150," says Sam Barall, Havis Sales Director for Enterprise. "I'm proud to lead a team that consistently pushes the boundaries of innovation. Our commitment to providing end-to-end solutions for utility professionals ensures they stay connected and efficient in the field."

Don't miss this opportunity to be part of the electrifying experience at DISTRIBUTECH International® 2024. Register here.

For more information about Havis, Inc., please visit https://www.havis.com/about-havis/our-products/energy-utilities/

About Havis

Havis, Inc. is a privately held, ISO 9001-certified company that is the leader in providing robust and reliable end-to-end technology mounting and mobility solutions in demanding environments. The Havis legacy dates back over 80 years as a trusted designer and manufacturer of critical equipment that ensures critical technology is accessible, secure and reliable.

Havis's engineering and manufacturing teams are committed to consistently researching and developing unique products and solutions for a range of industries worldwide. With headquarters in Warminster, PA, and additional locations in Plymouth, MI, Burnsville, MN, and in the UK, Havis currently employs more than 400 team members. For more information on Havis, please call 1.800.524.9900 or visit http://www.havis.com.

Media Contact

Sara Meyer, Havis, 2159570720, [email protected], havis.com

SOURCE Havis