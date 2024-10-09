Havis Introduces the All-New DS-DELL-430 Series Docking Stations for Dell Pro Rugged Laptops

"Whether on the road or in the field, mobile professionals can rely on our docking stations for the durability, connectivity, and security they need to keep operations running smoothly," said Brett Young, Sales Director, Havis, Inc. Post this

The new DS-DELL-430 series is designed with advanced features to support mission-critical tasks and enhance efficiency. It includes advanced port replication, providing robust support for peripherals, including video capabilities. The front-facing USB-C (3.2) port ensures high-speed data access, while the user-friendly, one-handed docking and undocking system simplifies operation with a pull-latch mechanism. The spring-loaded docking connector maintains secure connections even in high-vibration environments, ensuring reliability.

Additional features include an LED power indicator for clear power status visibility and full access to all notebook ports and buttons for uninterrupted device functionality. Optional screen support compatibility, such as the DS-DA-412 accessory, improves ergonomic usability. An integrated cable management system reduces clutter, promoting safety, while rounded edges provide a safer and more comfortable experience. For added security, the unit includes a keyed lock to prevent unauthorized removal, and its compact, lightweight design saves space without sacrificing performance. The U-style mounting bracket ensures easy installation with its notched seating design. Proudly made in the USA by over 400 skilled workers in Warminster, PA, this solution combines craftsmanship and reliability for demanding environments.

The DS-DELL-430 Series Docking Stations are another integral part of Havis' dedication to providing rugged, reliable, and ergonomic products that keep professionals connected in the field. From first responders in public safety to technicians in the utility sector, these solutions ensure that essential technology remains accessible, secure, and ready to perform.

"At Havis, we understand the critical nature of the work our customers do, and the DS-DELL-430 Series was designed with their unique challenges in mind. Whether on the road or in the field, mobile professionals can rely on our docking stations for the durability, connectivity, and security they need to keep operations running smoothly. We're proud to continue our partnership with Dell, delivering solutions that enhance productivity in the most demanding environments," said Brett Young, Sales Director, Havis, Inc.

For more information on the DS-DELL-430 Series and other Havis products, visit http://www.havis.com

About Havis

Havis, Inc. is a privately held, ISO 9001-certified company that is the leader in providing robust and reliable end-to-end technology mounting and mobility solutions in demanding environments. The Havis legacy dates back over 80 years as a trusted designer and manufacturer of critical equipment that ensures critical technology is accessible, secure and reliable.

Havis's engineering and manufacturing teams are committed to consistently researching and developing unique products and solutions for a range of industries worldwide. With headquarters in Warminster, PA, and additional locations in Plymouth, MI, Burnsville, MN, Hilliard, OH and in the UK, Havis currently employs more than 400 team members. For more information on Havis, please call 1.800.524.9900 or visit http://www.havis.com.

Media Contact

