Havis Launches Innovative Docking Stations for Getac's Latest S510 Rugged Laptop

"Havis continues to set the standard in expert-engineered mobility solutions," said Brett Young, Director of Sales at Havis. "The DS-GTC-1400 docking stations are designed to maximize the functionality and durability of the Getac S510." Post this

Engineered for mobile workers, the DS-GTC-1400 combines a sturdy build with a sleek, rounded design, reducing the risk of injury. The cutting-edge design secures the Getac S510 Laptop, ensuring reliable performance even in the most challenging conditions. These docking stations also offer optional screen support, enhancing versatility and usability for mobile workers. Ideal for various industries, including automotive, law enforcement, manufacturing, utility industries, and field service, the DS-GTC-1400 docking station series support seamless technology integration for maximum productivity.

"Havis continues to set the standard in expert-engineered mobility solutions," said Brett Young, Director of Sales at Havis. "The DS-GTC-1400 docking stations are designed to maximize the functionality and durability of the Getac S510, ensuring our customers experience unparalleled performance and safety in their demanding work environments."

For more information about the DS-GTC-1400 docking stations and other Havis solutions, visit http://www.havis.com.

ABOUT HAVIS

Havis, Inc. is a privately held, ISO 9001-certified company that is the leader in providing robust and reliable end-to-end technology mounting and mobility solutions in demanding environments. The Havis legacy dates back over 80 years as a trusted designer and manufacturer of critical equipment that ensures critical technology is accessible, secure and reliable.

Havis's engineering and manufacturing teams are committed to consistently researching and developing unique products and solutions for a range of industries worldwide. With headquarters in Warminster, PA, and additional locations in Plymouth, MI, Burnsville, MN, Hilliard, OH and in the UK, Havis currently employs more than 400 team members. For more information on Havis, please call 1.800.524.9900 or visit http://www.havis.com.

Media Contact

Sara Meyer, Havis, 2159570720, [email protected], havis.com

SOURCE Havis