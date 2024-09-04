Havis Launches Innovative New Self-Service Kiosk for Petro & C-Store in Partnership with Verifone

"The C18 Kiosk raises the bar for technology solutions in the Petro & C-Store space," says Bill Donehoo, Director of Sales (Retail) at Havis. Post this

Expertly designed and manufactured for high-traffic Petro & C-Store environments, the C18 Kiosk boasts a sleek, clean, and durable design. The simple yet versatile solution allows for both portrait and landscape monitor mounting orientations and is easy to upgrade and service in the field. By raising valuable technology off the counter, Petro & C-Stores can maximize space at the point of purchase and boost sales by utilizing this space for small, impulse-buy products.

"The C18 Kiosk raises the bar for technology solutions in the Petro & C-Store space," – says Bill Donehoo, Director of Sales (Retail) at Havis. "This innovative new kiosk is helping Petro & Convenience stores all over the country achieve faster checkout times, shorter lines, and ultimately, increased customer satisfaction. Havis is proud to further cement our strong partnership with Verifone through this cutting-edge product".

"The output of our collaboration with Havis is a beautiful kiosk hardware solution that enhances our industry-leading Verifone C18 point of sale," said James Hervey, Verifone Head of Petro. "The joint solution allows convenience retailers a simple way to set up self-checkout lanes in any environment."

Havis, Inc. is a privately held, ISO 9001-certified company that is the leader in providing robust and reliable end-to-end technology mounting and mobility solutions in demanding environments. The Havis legacy dates back over 80 years as a trusted designer and manufacturer of critical equipment that ensures critical technology is accessible, secure and reliable. Havis's engineering and manufacturing teams are committed to consistently researching and developing unique products and solutions for a range of industries worldwide. With headquarters in Warminster, PA, and additional locations in Plymouth, MI, Burnsville, MN, Hilliard, OH and in the UK, Havis currently employs more than 400 team members. For more information on Havis, please call 1.800.524.9900 or visit http://www.havis.com.

