Havis Launches IP65 Rated Docking Stations for the Dell 10" Latitude 7030 Rugged Extreme Tablet & Dell 12" Latitude 7230 Rugged Extreme Tablet

"Havis is excited to bring to market a unique combination of true mobility and an IP65 rating," said Sam Barall, Havis Director of Sales for Enterprise. "These docking stations exemplify our unwavering commitment to productivity and reliability, even in the most adverse conditions." Post this

Users can stay informed at a glance with the integrated LED power indicator, providing a clear visual status update for the docking station. The IP65 sealed I/O panel is designed to accommodate a variety of cable diameters, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of devices and versatile connectivity options.

Efficiency and convenience are at the forefront of our design. When the tablet is docked, the user will retain full access to all tablet buttons and ports, preserving the functionality and usability of the device. These docking stations offer flexibility to meet the user's power requirements with options including an internal, non-isolated power supply or various external, isolated power supplies.

Even in the most challenging scenarios, one-handed docking and undocking allow quick and easy connections. Incorporating a spring-loaded connector head ensures a consistently secure and reliable connection.

Users can customize their setup, as Havis docking stations are compatible with various accessories, including hard and soft handles and a shoulder strap. Designed for mobility, our docking stations are compact and lightweight, ideal for professionals on the move.

Workspaces can easily be organized and clutter-free with our integrated cable management system. Additionally, our docking stations feature an integrated VESA 75 mounting pattern, allowing for secure tablet mounting in various settings.

"Havis is excited to bring to market a unique combination of true mobility and an IP65 rating," said Sam Barall, Havis Director of Sales for Enterprise. "These docking stations are tailored to the unique needs of Dell Latitude Rugged Extreme Tablet users, and they exemplify our unwavering commitment to delivering solutions that enhance productivity and reliability, even in the most adverse conditions."

ABOUT HAVIS

Havis, Inc., is a privately held, ISO 9001 certified company that manufactures in-vehicle mobile office solutions for public safety, public works, government agencies, and mobile professionals. For more than 80 years, the Havis mission has been to increase mobile worker productivity with industry-leading products that are built to the highest safety and quality standards and are designed with comfort in mind. Havis is dedicated to responsible intellectual property management and fosters ongoing innovation. Its patented and trademarked portfolio demonstrates a commitment to consistently researching and developing unique products and solutions for mobile industries around the world. Havis currently employs more than 300 people, with headquarters in Warminster, PA, and additional locations in Plymouth, MI, and globally. For more information on Havis, please call 1-800-524-9900 or visit http://www.havis.com.

Media Contact

Sara Meyer, Havis, 2159570720, [email protected], Havis

SOURCE Havis