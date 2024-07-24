Havis Launches New Console for the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV

"We are proud to launch our new console for the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV. Our rugged console design prioritizes efficiency, comfort, and customization for mobile workers in demanding industries," said Brett Young, Public Safety Sales Director at Havis. Post this

The Havis Silverado EV console, featuring 32 inches of mounting space in the 9'W section, 8" of equipment mounting space in the front angled section and 24 inches in the back, ensures that professionals across various industries have ample room to mount all their essential equipment while maintaining an organized and ergonomic layout.

"We are proud to support the expanding EV initiatives with the introduction of our new console for the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV. Our rugged console design prioritizes efficiency, comfort, and customization, ensuring that essential equipment is organized and accessible for mobile workers in demanding industries," said Brett Young, Public Safety Sales Director at Havis.

Engineered with high customization in mind, Havis has designed this console to mount flush with the vehicle's contours, providing a professional and OEM feel while accommodating third-party equipment. Additionally, C-LPO lighter plug socket and cap are available from Havis for incorporating 12V plugs elsewhere in the console.

ABOUT HAVIS

Havis, Inc. is a privately held, ISO 9001-certified company that is the leader in providing robust and reliable end-to-end technology mounting and mobility solutions in demanding environments. The Havis legacy dates back over 80 years as a trusted designer and manufacturer of critical equipment that ensures critical technology is accessible, secure and reliable.

Havis's engineering and manufacturing teams are committed to consistently researching and developing unique products and solutions for a range of industries worldwide. With headquarters in Warminster, PA, and additional locations in Plymouth, MI, Burnsville, MN, Hilliard, OH and in the UK, Havis currently employs more than 400 team members. For more information on Havis, please call 1.800.524.9900 or visit http://www.havis.com.

Media Contact

Sara Meyer, Havis, 2159570720, [email protected], Havis

SOURCE Havis