Havis Revolutionizes Warehouse Efficiency With Rugged Mobility Solutions at MODEX 2024

WARMINSTER, Pa., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Havis, Inc., a leading provider of rugged docking and mounting for warehouse applications is proud to announce its participation at MODEX 2024, the premier international material handling, logistics and supply chain show and conference. MODEX 2024 is set to take place from March 11-14, 2024, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. As the pace of manufacturing and supply chain operations accelerates, MODEX 2024 aims to bring together the entire industry to explore end-to-end solutions for agile, efficient, and transparent supply chains.
Key Event Details:
- Date: March 11-14, 2024
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Havis Booth #C8080
Havis Booth Highlights:
- Docking Solutions: Havis docking enhance mobility, productivity, and safety in warehouse environments. With a focus on seamless integration and durability, Havis docks provide reliable connectivity for laptops, tablets, and other devices ensuring your technology stays securely connected.
Sam Barall, Havis's Director of Sales for Enterprise, says, "As we prepare to exhibit at MODEX, we're thrilled to showcase Havis's innovative solutions designed to revolutionize mobility in warehouse operations. Our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology that enhances efficiency, productivity, and safety in the warehouse environment remains unwavering. MODEX provides a fantastic opportunity to connect with industry professionals and demonstrate how Havis solutions can empower businesses to achieve new levels of efficiency and success."
MODEX 2024 Highlights:
- Explore the Latest Innovations: MODEX 2024 showcases cutting-edge technologies and solutions from leading industry experts, providing attendees with valuable insights into the future of supply chain and logistics.
- Networking Opportunities: Connect with peers, industry professionals, and potential partners from around the globe, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing.
- Educational Sessions: Attend informative seminars and keynote speeches delivered by thought leaders, gaining actionable strategies to optimize supply chain operations and enhance efficiency.
- Hands-On Experience: Experience live demonstrations and interactive exhibits, allowing attendees to get a firsthand look at the latest products and solutions transforming the industry.
Don't miss out on the chance to be part of this revolutionary event! For more information about Havis, Inc., please visit https://www.havis.com/about-havis/our-products/warehouse-distribution/
About Havis
Havis, Inc. is a privately held, ISO 9001-certified company that is the leader in providing robust and reliable end-to-end technology mounting and mobility solutions in demanding environments. The Havis legacy dates back over 80 years as a trusted designer and manufacturer of critical equipment that ensures critical technology is accessible, secure and reliable.
Havis's engineering and manufacturing teams are committed to consistently researching and developing unique products and solutions for a range of industries worldwide. With headquarters in Warminster, PA, and additional locations in Plymouth, MI, Burnsville, MN, and in the UK, Havis currently employs more than 400 team members. For more information on Havis, please call 1.800.524.9900 or visit http://www.havis.com.
Media Contact
Havis, Inc., Havis, Inc., 1.800.524.9900, [email protected], www.havis.com
SOURCE Havis, Inc.
