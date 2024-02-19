Havis Revolutionizes Warehouse Efficiency With Rugged Mobility Solutions at MODEX 2024

Sam Barall, Havis's Director of Sales for Enterprise, says, "MODEX provides a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate how Havis solutions can empower businesses to achieve new levels of efficiency and success." Post this

Date: March 11-14, 2024

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Havis Booth #C8080

Havis Booth Highlights:

Docking Solutions: Havis docking enhance mobility, productivity, and safety in warehouse environments. With a focus on seamless integration and durability, Havis docks provide reliable connectivity for laptops, tablets, and other devices ensuring your technology stays securely connected.

Sam Barall, Havis's Director of Sales for Enterprise, says, "As we prepare to exhibit at MODEX, we're thrilled to showcase Havis's innovative solutions designed to revolutionize mobility in warehouse operations. Our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology that enhances efficiency, productivity, and safety in the warehouse environment remains unwavering. MODEX provides a fantastic opportunity to connect with industry professionals and demonstrate how Havis solutions can empower businesses to achieve new levels of efficiency and success."

MODEX 2024 Highlights:

Explore the Latest Innovations: MODEX 2024 showcases cutting-edge technologies and solutions from leading industry experts, providing attendees with valuable insights into the future of supply chain and logistics.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with peers, industry professionals, and potential partners from around the globe, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing.

Educational Sessions: Attend informative seminars and keynote speeches delivered by thought leaders, gaining actionable strategies to optimize supply chain operations and enhance efficiency.

Hands-On Experience: Experience live demonstrations and interactive exhibits, allowing attendees to get a firsthand look at the latest products and solutions transforming the industry.

Don't miss out on the chance to be part of this revolutionary event! For more information about Havis, Inc., please visit https://www.havis.com/about-havis/our-products/warehouse-distribution/

About Havis

Havis, Inc. is a privately held, ISO 9001-certified company that is the leader in providing robust and reliable end-to-end technology mounting and mobility solutions in demanding environments. The Havis legacy dates back over 80 years as a trusted designer and manufacturer of critical equipment that ensures critical technology is accessible, secure and reliable.

Havis's engineering and manufacturing teams are committed to consistently researching and developing unique products and solutions for a range of industries worldwide. With headquarters in Warminster, PA, and additional locations in Plymouth, MI, Burnsville, MN, and in the UK, Havis currently employs more than 400 team members. For more information on Havis, please call 1.800.524.9900 or visit http://www.havis.com.

Media Contact

Havis, Inc., Havis, Inc., 1.800.524.9900, [email protected], www.havis.com

SOURCE Havis, Inc.